Veterans Day events in Montgomery County, and places offering free meals

A ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in Delco Park at the Veterans Plaza. There will be free activities for veterans and their families on this day.

Centerville Veteran’s Day Celebration

Community members will honor the nation’s heroes at the annual Veterans Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Centerville Veterans Memorial Plaza in Stubbs Park. The ceremony will open with the Presentation of Colors and a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the Centerville Community Band.

Mayor Brooks Compton will deliver welcoming remarks, followed by the keynote address scheduled to be delivered by Colonel Dustin Richards, Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Special recognition will be given to the 2025 Veteran Honorees for their service and dedication to our nation. VFW Post 9550 Commander Richard Hughes will announce the post’s new veteran banner program, set to be featured inside Stubbs Park. This free event is open to the public.

Miamisburg program at park

American Legion Post 165 Veterans Day program will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park, 426 E. Central Ave. Open house will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Refreshments will be available.

Huber Heights having annual observance event

The City of Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission will host its annual Veterans Day Observance to honor the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States during times of peace and war. The observance will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial in Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike.

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Colonel Dorinda Mazza, Deputy Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Additional remarks will be shared by local city officials and representatives from veterans’ organizations. For more information, go to hhoh.org.

Beavercreek Veterans Day event at park

At 2 p.m. Nov. 11, Beavercreek will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Miami Twp. to host breakfast Wednesday

The Annual Miami Twp. Breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at Hilton Garden Inn - Austin Landing, 12000 Innovation Drive. The event honors those who have served their country with pride and commitment.

The speaker is David Tillotson, III, director of the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Note that should the federal government shutdown extend to the event date, the speaker may change.

A Combined Honor Guard will open the ceremony, then pay special tribute with a bagpipe selection and the playing of taps. The Miamisburg High School choir will perform, and Bishop Leibold School students will thank veterans with a special reading. A complete breakfast will be served.

For more information or to register, go to miamitownship.com.

The following restaurants will have free meals for veterans:

Applebee’s: Multiple in the region. Details: For nearly two decades, Applebee’s locations have given free meals to veterans and active-duty military to celebrate Veterans Day. This offer is only available for dine-in guests.

Bob Evans: Multiple in in the region. Details: Bob Evans will give all veterans and active-duty military guests a complimentary meal from a special menu on Veterans Day. This menu includes items such as The Classic Breakfast, Banana Berry Oatmeal, Sunrise Breakfast and the Brioche French Toast.

Chili’s Grill and Bar: Locations: 1110 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton and 2762 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. Details: All veterans and active military service members will receive a free meal at Chili’s restaurants on Nov. 11. This offer is only available in-store and for select items.

Denny’s: Location: 9935 OH 41, Jeffersonville. Details: To celebrate Veterans Day, Denny’s will give all active and retired military service members a free Original Grand Slam meal. This offer is in-store only and runs 5 a.m.-noon Nov. 11.

Gold Star Chili: Locations: Multiple in the region. Details: Gold Star Chili is offering a complimentary meal (up to $12 in value) to all veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. To receive this offer, guests will have to provide a veterans’ organization card, U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, a photograph of you in uniform or another form of military identification.

Golden Corral: Locations: 2490 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek and 6611 Miller Lane, Dayton. Details: Golden Corral will honor our nation’s active and former service members with Military Appreciation Night, scheduled for 4 p.m.-close Nov. 11. During the night, those who have served will receive a free “thank you” meal.

On Par Entertainment: Location: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek. Details: On Veterans Day, On Par Entertainment will offer 25 cent wings to those who have served in the military, while supplies last. 10 wings will be served per plate, with only one order per person. This deal is dine-in only.

Red Robin: Locations: 6404 Miller Lane, Dayton and 2671 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek. Details: On Veterans Day, veterans and active military personnel will receive a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger, complete with a side of bottomless steak fries.

Rum Runners Cafe: Location: 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. Details: On Veterans Day, Rum Runners Cafe is offering a free fried pickles appetizer to active and former military service members, with the purchase of a meal. Additionally, veterans will receive a 10% discount.

Starbucks: Locations: Multiple in the region. Details: Starbucks locations across the area will give veterans and active-duty military guests a free 12-ounce brewed coffee. Guests can choose if this drink is served hot or cold.