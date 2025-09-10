Virtual ‘American Idol’ Ohio auditions happening next week

Breaking: Decomposed human remains found in Dayton house; Homicide detectives investigating

Micaela McCall, who grew up in Centerville, punched her ticket to Hollywood during the Season 22 premiere of “American Idol" in February 2024. CONTRIBUTED

Do you have what it takes to become the next “American Idol?”

Virtual auditions for the 24th season of the reality TV singing competition will take place in Ohio on Friday, Sept. 19.

For the fifth year in a row, “Idol Across America” offers virtual audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Open call auditions will be conducted through Zoom. During this season’s first round of “American Idol,” hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback.

Southwest Ohio has been an “American Idol” magnet in recent years. In 2024, Centerville High School graduate Micaela McCall of Santa Barbara, Calif. reached the top 56. In 2023, Michael Williams of Mason reached the top 20. Both were specifically praised by judge Katy Perry during the competition.

“American Idol,” the search for America’s next superstar, will return for its ninth season on ABC in January. Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Season Four winner Carrie Underwood will return as judges along with host Ryan Seacrest.

For more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, and terms and conditions visit americanidol.com/auditions.

