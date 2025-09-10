Virtual ‘American Idol’ Ohio auditions happening next week

For the fifth year in a row, “Idol Across America” offers virtual audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Open call auditions will be conducted through Zoom. During this season’s first round of “American Idol,” hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback.

Southwest Ohio has been an “American Idol” magnet in recent years. In 2024, Centerville High School graduate Micaela McCall of Santa Barbara, Calif. reached the top 56. In 2023, Michael Williams of Mason reached the top 20. Both were specifically praised by judge Katy Perry during the competition.

“American Idol,” the search for America’s next superstar, will return for its ninth season on ABC in January. Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Season Four winner Carrie Underwood will return as judges along with host Ryan Seacrest.