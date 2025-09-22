WATCH: Lewisburg Haunted Cave adds 350 feet of new underground trail

“We’re a super unique haunted house,” said Operator Jarred Huist. “Because we’re underground, we get to do a bunch of stuff that you can’t do in a normal building. We have fire. We have trucks that drive around at you.”

In addition, there is an elaborate maze that is one of the highlights of the haunt.

“I add at least three new rooms every year. I literally rip everything out from floor to ceiling,” Huist said. “This year, we added 350 feet of completely new trail. In the past three years, we’ve changed over 25% of this haunt.”

The haunted cave is known for its “hell” scene.

“If you think about it, you’re going underground and you’re meeting the devil in hell,“ Huist said. ”It’s a very elaborate scene. Lots of people come here just to see the devil and hear his speech and then experience hell afterwards.”

The haunted cave is one mile long and takes about an hour to walk through.

In 2010, the Lewisburg Haunted Cave was ranked the World’s Longest Haunted House according to Guinness Book of World Records.

“We might still have it, but I don’t actually measure the haunted house,” Huist said.

The Lewisburg Haunted Cave also offers a 40-minute Mine Wagon Tour showcasing the scale and atmosphere of the cavern.

“It’s a non-scary, family friendly tour,” Huist said. “During certain times of the year, you have the potential to see bats and then we teach you the history of the mine.”

The Lewisburg Haunted Cave started in the 70s and was initially ran by a variety of volunteer groups such as the Jaycees, Boy Scouts and Village Association.

Huist started scaring people at the haunted cave at 11 years old. This is now his 23rd season at the haunt.

As soon as the haunted cave closes for the season, Huist begins working on the haunt for the next season.

“When I finally get to turn the music and the lights on and I see the customers going through and hear the screams that’s the best part,” Huist said.

MORE DETAILS

The Lewisburg Haunted Cave, 4392 Swishers Mill Road, is open 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays in September. The haunt will open at 6 p.m. on Saturdays starting in October.

Tickets are cheaper online with general admission costing $30 for adults and $15 for children 10 and under. To skip most of the line, fast passes are available for $60.

Online tickets for the Mine Wagon Tour are $15 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

Combo tickets are available for $45 online only. The haunted cave is cash only. There is an ATM on site.

The Haunted Cave will host a trick-or-treat event featuring a “lights-on non-scary experience” 3-5 p.m. Oct. 25. Children will be able to explore the underground cave and collect candy. Admission is $10.

For more information, visit hauntedcaveatlewisburg.com or the haunt’s Facebook or Instagram (@lewisburghauntedcave) pages.