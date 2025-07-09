Which shows were the best of Dayton’s 2024-25 theater season? ‘Cats,’ ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Distinct Society’ among them

Wright State University, who collaborated with Dayton Opera for a splendid “South Pacific,” led collegiate theaters with excellent work, particularly classics “Our Town” and “Much Ado About Nothing” and musicals “Alice By Heart,” “The Apple Tree” and “Carrie.” Also notable on campuses: Cedarville University’s “Radium Girls,” Sinclair Community College’s “The Tempest” and Wittenberg University’s “Witch.” Special mention: University of Dayton’s elegant “Fledermaus Unmasked” in which I had the pleasure of serving as guest judge along with Minnita Daniel-Cox and Governor Bob Taft.

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

In addition to Dayton Theatre Guild’s remarkably atmospheric “The Woman in Black” and incredibly timely local premieres of “Between Riverside and Crazy,” “Campaigns, Inc.” and “The Minutes,” community theaters were represented with commendable work from Beavercreek Community Theatre (“A Man of No Importance,” “Die Mommie Die!,” “The Understudy”), Brookville Community Theatre (“Little Women”), Dayton Playhouse (“Avenue Q,” “The Cure,” “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”) and Springboro Community Theatre (“Assassins”).

The following acknowledgments reflect the 63 shows I saw last season. Kudos to the winners, contenders and the entire theater community across the Dayton region for continuing to shine.

BEST TOURING MUSICAL

“Hamilton,” Dayton Live

Contenders:

“The Book of Mormon,” Dayton Live

“Chicago,” Dayton Live

“Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song,” Dayton Live

“MJ: The Musical,” Dayton Live

“Peter Pan,” Dayton Live

“Six: The Musical,” Dayton Live

Credit: Human Race Theatre Company Credit: Human Race Theatre Company

BEST LOCAL PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

“A Distinct Society,” Human Race Theatre Company

Contenders:

“The Comeuppance,” Human Race Theatre Company

“Julius Caesar,” Magnolia Theatre Company

“Macbeth,” Gem City Groundlings

“Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B,” Human Race Theatre Company

“Not Another Thanksgiving Play,” TheatreLab Dayton

“What the Constitution Means to Me,” Magnolia Theatre Company

Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS

BEST LOCAL PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

“South Pacific,” Dayton Opera and Wright State University

Contenders:

“Camelot,” Human Race Theatre Company

“Chicago,” TheatreLab Dayton

“Children of Eden,” La Comedia Dinner Theatre

“The Full Monty, “TheatreLab Dayton

“Into the Woods,” La Comedia Dinner Theatre

“Jersey Boys,” La Comedia Dinner Theatre

“Lizzie,” TheatreLab Dayton

Credit: Rick Flynn Credit: Rick Flynn

BEST COMMUNITY THEATER PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

“The Woman in Black,” Dayton Theatre Guild

Contenders:

“Between Riverside and Crazy,” Dayton Theatre Guild

“Campaigns, Inc.,” Dayton Theatre Guild

“The Cure,” Dayton Playhouse

“Die Mommie Die!,” Beavercreek Community Theatre

“The Minutes,” Dayton Theatre Guild

“The Understudy,” Beavercreek Community Theatre

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

BEST COMMUNITY THEATER PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

“Assassins,” Springboro Community Theatre

Contenders:

“A Man of No Importance,” Beavercreek Community Theatre

“Avenue Q,” Dayton Playhouse

“The Bridges of Madison County,” Dayton Playhouse

“Into the Woods,” Middletown Lyric Theatre

“Little Women,” Brookville Community Theatre

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” Dayton Playhouse

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

BEST COLLEGIATE PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

“Much Ado About Nothing,” Wright State University

Contenders:

“Our Town,” Wright State University

“Radium Girls,” Cedarville University

“The Tempest,” Sinclair Community College

“Witch,” Wittenberg University

BEST COLLEGIATE PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

“The Apple Tree,” Wright State University

Contenders:

“Alice By Heart,” Wright State University

“Carrie: The Musical,” Wright State University

Credit: MUSE MACHINE Credit: MUSE MACHINE

BEST SPECIAL THEATRICAL EVENT

“Cats,” Muse Machine

Contenders:

“Into the Woods,” Epiphany Players Drama Ministry

“The King and I,” Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra and Arbogast Performing Arts Center

Credit: MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING

BEST NEW WORK

Marley Masterson’s “Not Another Thanksgiving Play,” TheatreLab Dayton

Contenders:

Leroy D. Bean’s “Baritone Hue,” Dayton Live

Catherine Butterfield’s “The Four,” Dayton Playhouse FutureFest

Alex Dremann’s “The Cure,” Dayton Playhouse

Erik Gernand’s “The Totality of All Things,” Dayton Playhouse FutureFest

Michael London’s “Anschel,” Human Race Theatre Company

Credit: RICK FLYNN Credit: RICK FLYNN

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Matt Meier as Actor, “The Woman in Black”

Contenders:

Darnell Pierre Benjamin as Emilio, “The Comeuppance”

Franklin Johnson as Pops, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Andrew Mitakides as Macbeth, “Macbeth”

Jared Mola as Matt and others, “The Cure”

Matthew Shanahan as Anschel, “Anschel”

Brandon Shockney as Harry, “The Understudy”

David Shough as Upton Sinclair, “Campaigns, Inc.”

Jim Walker as Frank Merriam, “Campaigns, Inc.”

Credit: Matt Silver Credit: Matt Silver

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Bess Kaye as Lady Macbeth, “Macbeth”

Contenders:

Courtney Collinsworth as Prospera, “The Tempest”

Becca Howell as Julius Caesar/Octavius, “Julius Caesar”

Heather Martin as Joan, “The Cure”

Kelly Mengelkoch as Manon Desjardins, “A Distinct Society”

Gina Handy Minyard as Heidi, “What the Constitution Means to Me”

Maggie Lou Rader as Ms. Joan Watson, “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B”

Alexis Wentworth as Beatrice, “Much Ado About Nothing”

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jordan Markus as MJ, “MJ: The Musical”

Contenders:

Danny Dobbins as Adam, “The Apple Tree”

Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham, “The Book of Mormon”

Tyler Fauntleroy as Alexander Hamilton, “Hamilton”

Kendal Garrett as Dom Claude Frollo, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (Brookville Community Theatre)

Josh Hughes as Alfie Byrne, “A Man of No Importance”

Zach King as Jerry Lukowski, “The Full Monty”

Kruz Maldonado as Peter Pan, “Peter Pan”

James Verderamo as Father, “Children of Eden”

Credit: Ray Geiger Credit: Ray Geiger

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Jackie Randall as Molly Brown, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”

Contenders:

Robin Dunavant as Nellie Forbush, “South Pacific”

Kandis Gibson as the Witch, “Into the Woods” (Epiphany Players Drama Ministry)

Lauren Mariasoosay as Eliza Hamilton, “Hamilton”

Adee McFarland as Francesca Johnson, “The Bridges of Madison County”

Abby Kress Monroe as Roxie Hart, “Chicago” (TheatreLab Dayton)

Claire Northcut as Carrie White, “Carrie: The Musical”

Sarah Viola as Anna Leonowens, “The King and I”

Credit: Matt Silver Credit: Matt Silver

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Jon Beal as Macduff/First Witch, “Macbeth”

Contenders:

Shaun Diggs as Junior, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Aidan Fracker as George Gibbs, “Our Town”

Dawson Hudson as Frank, “Witch”

Zach Katris as Jake, “The Understudy”

Brad Mattingly as Mayor Superba, “The Minutes”

Skyler McNeely as Froggy/Joel/Harold, “Not Another Thanksgiving Play”

Rico Romalus Parker as Bruce Laird, “A Distinct Society”

James Rana as Peyman Gilani, “A Distinct Society”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Darlene Spencer as Brutus, “Julius Caesar”

Contenders:

Sha-Lemar Davis as Antony, “Julius Caesar”

Caitlin Larsen Deer as Mrs. Violet Smallwood, “The Enchanted Cottage” (Dayton Theatre Guild)

Kylie Flick as Shirin Gilani, “A Distinct Society”

Adelyn Helms as Kat/Annabelle/Martha, “Not Another Thanksgiving Play”

Jenna Hochkammer as Banquo/Lady Macduff, “Macbeth”

Emma Massey as Cassius, “Julius Caesar”

Kelly Mengelkoch as Irene Adler, Mrs. Hudson and others, “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Waston, Apt. 2B”

Carly Risenhoover-Peterson as Church Lady, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kyle Miller as John Wilkes Booth, “Assassins”

Contenders:

Jordan Thomas Burnett as Tommy DeVito, “Jersey Boys”

Griffin Greear as Munkustrap, “Cats”

Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo as Giuseppe Zangara, “Assassins”

Joshua Hughes as Amos Hart, “Chicago” (TheatreLab Dayton)

Jake Lockwood as Luther Billis, “South Pacific”

Josh Stucky as Jeanette Burmeister, “The Full Monty”

Robert Westenberg as Neil – Now, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” (Dayton Live)

Drew Williams as Leon Czolgosz, “Assassins”

Credit: Justin Walton Credit: Justin Walton

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Sy Thomas as Mama Noah, “Children of Eden”

Contenders:

Chanelle Beach as Eve, “Children of Eden”

Kristen Choi as Bloody Mary, “South Pacific”

Dwan Hayes as Oda Mae Brown, “Ghost: The Musical” (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

Tia Seay as Mother Superior, “Sister Act” (INNOVATheatre)

Anne Vandercook as Aunt March and Mrs. Kirk, “Little Women”

Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY

BREAKTHROUGH MALE PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Cooper Schairbaum as Declan Sheehan, “A Distinct Society”

Contenders:

Orion Carter as Signior Benedick, “Much Ado About Nothing”

Reed Meeker as Micah, “The Totality of All Things”

Tyler Rowe as Mr. Assalone, “The Minutes”

Bailey Smith as Romeo, “Romeo and Juliet” (Wittenberg University)

Sean Stewart as Daniel, “Not Another Thanksgiving Play”

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Stephanie Henry as Leone Baxter, “Campaigns, Inc.”

Contenders:

Kathleen Barth as Emily Webb, “Our Town”

Joclyn Blake as Stage Manager, “Our Town”

Hailey Covelli as Irene/Miss Wiley, “Radium Girls”

Ashley James as Winnifred, “Witch”

Kaiti Wenzel as Scratch, “Witch”

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

BREAKTHROUGH MALE PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Nick Valle as Tony Manero, “Saturday Night Fever” (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

Contenders:

Reefe Carter as Milky White, “Into the Woods” (Epiphany Players Drama Ministry)

Elliot Chilcote as Jack, “Into the Woods” (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

Aaron Hill as Malcolm MacGregor, “The Full Monty”

Elijah Ramos as Rumpleteazer, “Cats”

Greysen Thompson as Asparagus, “Cats”

Nolan Todd as Princeton, “Avenue Q”

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Juliette Trumbull as Margaret White, “Carrie: The Musical”

Contenders:

Lilly Buck as Ella/Passionella, “The Apple Tree”

Sophia Harvey as Cinderella, “Into the Woods” (Epiphany Players Drama Ministry)

Ashley James as Velma Kelly, “Chicago” (TheatreLab Dayton)

Emma Kopec as Eve, “The Apple Tree”

Alexis Lambert as Jo March, “Little Women”

Sarah Roddey as Kate Monster, “Avenue Q”

Meghan Slowik as Witch, “Into the Woods” (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Brant Russell, “A Distinct Society”

Contenders:

Marya Spring Cordes, “Our Town”

Chris Harmon, “Die Mommie Die!”

Josh Aaron McCabe, “Much Ado About Nothing”

Caitlin McWethy, “Julius Caesar”

David Shough, “The Woman in Black”

Sharifa Yazmeen, “Witch”

Credit: Wright State Theatre Credit: Wright State Theatre

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Leslie Goddard Baum, “The Apple Tree”

Contenders:

Joe Deer, “Cats”

Ray Gambrel, “Avenue Q”

Tim Rezash, “Assassins”

Margo Russ, “Into the Woods” (Epiphany Players Drama Ministry)

Matthew W. Smith, “A Man of No Importance”

Emily N. Wells, “Camelot”

BEST LOCAL CHOREOGRAPHY

Lula Elzy, “Cats”

Contenders:

Leslie Goddard Baum, “The Apple Tree”

Chris Beiser, “Saturday Night Fever” (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

Greg Hellems, “Alice By Heart”

Jennifer Sydor, “Carrie: The Musical”

Gage Wayne, “Chicago”

BEST TOURING CHOREOGRAPHY

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ: The Musical”

Contenders:

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Hamilton”

Gregory Butler, “Chicago”

Steven Hoggett, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” (Dayton Live)

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, “Six: The Musical”

Lorin Latarro, “Peter Pan”

Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS PHOTOGRAPHER

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Jeff Heater, “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B”

Contenders:

Eric Barker, “A Frosty Night”

Mark Halpin, “A Distinct Society”

Chris Harmon, “The Tempest”

Darin Keesing, “Witch”

Red Newman, “The Woman in Black”

Brian C. Seckfort, “Much Ado About Nothing”

Credit: Muse Machine Credit: Muse Machine

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Jordan Slusher, “Cats”

Contenders:

Charlie Calvert, “Camelot”

Gabe Davidson, “The Wizard of Oz” (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

Chris Harmon, “A Man of No Importance”

John Lavarnway, “The Apple Tree”

Anna Louizos, “Peter Pan”

Sean Mayo, “Avenue Q”

Charley Shafor, “Into the Woods” (Middletown Lyric Theatre)

Credit: Wright State Theatre Credit: Wright State Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Zoë Still, “Much Ado About Nothing”

Contenders:

L. Lynn Brown, “The Woman in Black”

Carol Finley, “The Enchanted Cottage” (Dayton Theatre Guild)

Cydnie Hampton, “Macbeth”

Ashley Rutkowski, “The Tempest”

Janet Powell, “Die Mommie Die!”

Janet Powell, “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B”

Maria Wilson, “Witch”

Credit: Muse Machine Credit: Muse Machine

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Traeln Hoover and Erin Rismiller, “Cats”

Contenders:

Wrynn E. Boucher, “The Apple Tree”

Mattison Emilee, “Lizzie”

Emercita Erb and Mattison Williams, “Into the Woods” (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

Kim Harvey and Maria Klueber, “Into the Woods” (Epiphany Players Drama Ministry)

Anne Fonde Potter, “The King and I”

Janet Powell, “A Man of No Importance”

Molly Walz, “Camelot”

Catherine Zuber, “South Pacific”

Credit: Kirsten Pribula Credit: Kirsten Pribula

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Michael Lee, “The Tempest”

Contenders:

Matthew P. Benjamin, “Much Ado About Nothing”

Andrew Darr, “Die Mommie Die!”

Darin Keesing, “A Distinct Society”

David Shough, “The Woman in Black”

August Tiemeyer, “Witch”

Connor Veal, “Macbeth”

Richard Lee Waldeck, “The Enchanted Cottage” (Dayton Theatre Guild)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Matthew Benjamin, “Cats”

Contenders:

Kevin Adams, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” (Dayton Live)

Andrew Darr, “A Man of No Importance”

Jennifer Dillard, “The Apple Tree”

Edward Huber, “Ghost: The Musical” (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

Edwin Toy, “Into the Woods” (Middletown Lyric Theatre)

Richard Lee Waldeck, “Avenue Q”

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

David Shough, “The Woman in Black”

Contenders:

Daniel Brunk, “The Tempest”

Jay Brunner, “A Distinct Society”

Em Catberg, “Die Mommie Die!”

James Dunlap, “Our Town”

Tim Phipps, “Radium Girls”

Emily C. Porter, “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B”

Sharifa Yazmeen, “Witch”

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

James Dunlap, “Carrie: The Musical”

Contenders:

Greg Hall, “Cats”

Jason Hanrahan, “South Pacific”

Kai Harada, “Peter Pan”

Nick Herrera, “Ghost: The Musical” (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

Karen Oehler, “Into the Woods” (Middletown Lyric Theatre)

Kaitlin Barnett Proctor, “Camelot”

Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS

BEST ORCHESTRA

“South Pacific,” Musical Director: Neal Gittleman

Contenders:

“Assassins,” Musical Director: Judy Mansky

“Camelot,” Musical Director: Ian Axness

“Carrie: The Musical,” Musical Director: Matt Ebright

“Hamilton,” Musical Director: Emmanuel Schvartzman

“The King and I,” Musical Director: James Johnston

“Lizzie,” Musical Director: Lorri Topping

BEST PROPERTIES

Sarah Gomes, “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B”

Contenders:

Rick Flynn, “The Woman in Black”

Kailie Gould, “The Tempest”

Sarah Gomes, “A Frosty Night”

John Lavarnway, “The Apple Tree”

John Lavarnway, “South Pacific”

Danielle Lowery-Ruscher, “Avenue Q”

Diane Strohm, “Die Mommie Die!”

BEST PROJECTION/VIDEO DESIGN

David Bengali, “Peter Pan”

Contenders:

Jessica Drayton, “South Pacific”

Caitlin McWethy, “Julius Caesar”

Peter Nigrini, “MJ: The Musical”

Tim Phipps, “Radium Girls”

John Root and Brian Sharp, “The King and I”

David Sherman, “Die Mommie Die!”