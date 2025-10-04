Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark will host a free fall event for families: Here’s what’s planned

Five Rivers MetroParks welcomes visitors to explore the harvest season outdoors during Fall Family Adventure from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave.

Supported by the Wegerzyn Gardens Foundation, Fall Family Adventure offers a mix of traditional festival fun and hands-on educational opportunities that highlight how plants and wildlife change during the fall season.