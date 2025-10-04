Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark will host a free fall event for families: Here’s what’s planned

Five Rivers MetroParks welcomes visitors to explore the harvest season outdoors during Fall Family Adventure from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave.
Supported by the Wegerzyn Gardens Foundation, Fall Family Adventure offers a mix of traditional festival fun and hands-on educational opportunities that highlight how plants and wildlife change during the fall season.
Fall Family Adventure activities include:
- Entertainment: Live music, a magician, storytelling, face painting, origami owl tree and demonstration
- Plants and animals: MetroParks Wildlife Ambassadors, live and decorative spiders, fall plant exploration in the gardens and on the trail
- Nature knowledge: Learn about owls, squirrels, trees and nature’s antifreeze
- Prairie walk: Plant discovery adventure, moon phases and build a constellation in the “Living Room”
- Games: Leaf jumping, spider web walk, pumpkin maze, owl scavenger hunt, pumpkin ring toss, dress a scarecrow and pumpkin bean bag toss
- Crafts: Paper plate owl, spider ring and fancy paper fox
Visitors are welcome to enjoy complimentary apple juice and cookies near the formal gardens.
Volunteers ages 14 and older are needed for routine event support, including hosting games and crafts, face painting, tear down and more. Those who are interested in volunteering can visit metroparks.org/volunteer to sign up on MetroParks’ Get Connected volunteer site.
Registration is requested, but walk-ins are welcome. Registration is available at metroparks.org/programs.
