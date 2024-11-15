We’re seeking a freelancer to create content for parents

Previous journalism experience is also a plus.

This is a remote role that produces up to two pieces of content weekly. Topics will include but are not limited to child development tips and educational resources to family-friendly outings, local events, parenting hacks and health and wellness advice. As a content creator you should have a friendly, accessible tone that resonates with parents looking to balance the demands of raising young kids and teenagers with the joys of family life.

The work, which is deadline-based, will rely on your ability to do research and write and interview people. Content must be engaging and fresh. Writers work closely with the Lifestyles editor for this content, which will include taking photos or seeking contributed photos. Video skills are highly encouraged.

Pay is negotiable after application. Email resume and information to Mandy Gambrell, editor of verticals and audience, at mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com.