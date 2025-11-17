Breaking: Owners of Indiana catering company, bistro open restaurant in Piqua

What are your memories at Carillon Historical Park?

A crew from Wilcon Commercial Construction installs several miles of cable to string lights for the holiday season on the tower at Carillon Historical Park Wednesday, Nov. 5 in Dayton. The Christmas lights will be turned on Nov. 25. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

A crew from Wilcon Commercial Construction installs several miles of cable to string lights for the holiday season on the tower at Carillon Historical Park Wednesday, Nov. 5 in Dayton. The Christmas lights will be turned on Nov. 25. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
1 hour ago
Carillon Historical Park is marking its 75th anniversary, and we’d like to hear from you about it: What are your favorite exhibits at the park and why?

Did you grow up in this area? What memories do you have of visiting the park over the years?

Please send your reminiscences to Meredith.Moss@coxinc.com. If you have a picture taken at the park, please include that as well as your contact information.

Carillon Historical Park hosted the 18th annual Dayton Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. This year’s event celebrated the centennial of the Chrysler Corporation, founded in 1925 by Walter Chrysler after the reorganization of the Maxwell Motor Company, who had manufacturing plants in Dayton. Also featured were the cars of Porsche, honoring the 150th birthday of founder Ferdinand Porsche. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Heritage Day took place at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The event featured a performance by the Centerville Community Band, Carillon Park Concert Band, a Clodbuster Base Ball Club game, train rides on the Carillon Park Railroad, miniature train rides with the Carillon Park Rail & Steam Society, historical demonstrations and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

About the Author

Meredith Moss has been writing for the Dayton Daily News for decades. She writes "On the Arts” features and the “Make a Difference” column focusing on non-profits. She volunteers and has received the YWCA's Woman of Influence' award and the Humanitarian award from the National Conference of Community and Justice. Email: Meredith.Moss@coxinc.com