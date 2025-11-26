Where to buy Christmas trees in the Dayton region

“Charlotte has been going since she was 1,” Aaron said. “It’s funny, we used to pick a tree pretty quickly and now we are going deeper and deeper into the field.”

Wet, windy, cold or snowy, it doesn’t matter as the Huber Heights family wouldn’t miss the opportunity to continue their cherished tradition.

“It really marks the beginning of the Christmas season for us,” Aaron said. “As soon as you get it into the house, the pine smell, there’s nothing like it.”

The Blake family is not alone in their desire for a fragrant, fresh cut tree as, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, between 25-30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United States annually, the largest percentage of which are cut down at tree farms.

Environmental advantage

It’s more than good fun as buying real trees is also good for the environment.

Unlike artificial trees — most of which are manufactured in China — real trees support the communities in which they are grown. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are close to 350-500 million Christmas trees currently growing in the country. Buying real trees helps keep tree farms in business and, according to the Nature Conservancy, “in turn keep their lands covered in the healthy forest habitat that wildlife depends on to survive.”

A renewable resource, farmers plant as many as three seedlings for every tree that is harvested. Those trees can help reduce carbon emissions and provide benefits for people and wildlife alike by improving air quality, enriching the soil and providing a natural habitat.

Beyond the holidays

Once the ornaments are packed up, real trees can be recycled. Artificial trees often contain non-biodegradable plastics as well as metal toxins meaning they head to the landfill when they are discarded.

There are more than 4,000 local Christmas tree recycling programs across the country, giving the trees a second life.

Several local communities offer such programs including Greene County where residents can recycle their trees through Greene County Environmental Services and also pick up some mulch produced through the recycling effort.

Ready, set, saw

Inspired to start the hunt for your perfect tree?

Short and bushy or tall and thin, pine or fir, there are acres of trees to search through in and around the Miami Valley. And while the prospect of going full lumberjack might seem daunting, most farms make it easy by supplying saws as well as wagons or sleds for easy transport. Many also offer shaking and wrapping of the tree as well as help loading it up.

That new holiday tradition can begin now as most local tree farms open for the season on Thanksgiving weekend.

WHERE TO GO

The following is a partial list of locations throughout Southwest Ohio selling trees. Need yours added to this list that appears online? Email ddnnewscoxinc.com.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

A. Brown & Sons Nursery

Location: 7701 Salem Ave., Clayton

Trees: Cut-your-own firs, pines and spruces — from 3 to 14-feet — are available as well as pre-cut and live balled and burlapped trees. Only cash and checks accepted.

Extras: Wreaths and fresh roping available.

Info: For hours and additional information, visit https://brownsnursery.com/.

Advent Christmas Tree Farm

Location: 10581 Haber Road, Englewood

Trees: Cut-your-own trees available by advance reservation only. Pre-cut trees are also available at the farm that offers 11 tree varieties.

Extras: The Coffee & Chestnut Hut is open daily.

Info: Visit www.advent.farm.

Red Barn Tree Farm

Location: 990 Soldiers Home Road, Miamisburg

Trees: The Miamisburg farm is offering a limited number of cut-your-own trees as well as pre-cut balsam firs.

Extras: Garland, wreaths and Christmas crafts available. New this year are wreath making classes.

Info: Visit Red Barn Tree Farm on Facebook or call 937-367-4508.

CLARK COUNTY

Greene Acres Christmas Tree Farm

Location: 9504 Lower Valley Pike, Medway

Trees: A field of Canaan fir trees is ready for cutting and there is also a selection of pre-cut pines and firs. Tree shaking, wrapping and even help loading is all included.

Extras: The vintage gift shop offers unique items for holiday gift giving.

Info: greeneacreschristmastreefarm.com

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek Landscape Nursery

Location: 4382 Kemp Road, Beavercreek

Trees: White pines, Canaan firs and multiple varieties of spruce are available. No appointment needed.

Extras: Complimentary tree shaking, baling and loading available.

Info: beavercreeklandscaping.com/products/christmas-trees

Country Charm Tree Farm

Location: 348 Timothy Lane, Xenia

Trees: A variety of fir, spruce and pine cut-your-own and pre-cut trees available from 4 to 10+ feet tall.

Extras: Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies.

Info: countrycharmtrees.com

Carl & Dorothy Young’s Christmas Trees

Location: 4968 U.S. Route 68 North, Yellow Springs

Trees: The Yellow Springs farm has a variety of trees to choose from including fir, spruce, and pine. Cut-your-own trees are available by reservation only, but pre-cut trees do not require a reservation.

Extras: Complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn available in the gift shop.

Info: youngschristmastreefarm.com

Spring Valley Tree Farm

Location: 2462 Cook Road, Spring Valley

Trees: The farm has a wide selection of cut-your-own fir and spruce trees as well as pre-cut trees available this season. Reservations required for all cut-your-own trees.

Extras: Living trees (4-6 feet) and small potted trees are also available.

Info: springvalleytreefarmllc.com

WARREN COUNTY

Big Tree Plantation

Location: 2544 South Waynesville Road, Morrow

Trees: The farm has a limited supply of cut-your-own trees as well as variety of pre-cut and grow-your-own trees.

Extras: The Christmas Gift Barn and Big Tree Café offer holiday gifts and decorations as well as sweet treats and complimentary hot cocoa.

Info: bigtreeplantation.com

Berninger Christmas Trees and Wreaths

Location: 1220 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon

Trees: The family-owned business offers cut-your-own and pre-cut Christmas trees including Scotch pines, white pines and Canaan firs.

Extras: Hand-crafted wreaths and garland are available.

Info: berningertreesandwreaths.com

BUTLER COUNTY

John T. Nieman Nursery

Location: 3215 New London Road, Hamilton

Trees: With 125 acres and more than 60,000 trees, there is a wide variety of cut-your-own, pre-cut trees and balled and burlapped trees to choose from.

Extras: The Christmas barn has wreaths, swags, roping and arrangements as well as complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. Cash and check only.

Info: johnniemannursery.com

Bartels Farms

Location: 4427 Cotton Run Road, Hamilton

Trees: The Canaan Fir, a hybrid tree developed at Ohio State University, is the most popular cut tree the farm sells. Bartels Farm offers cut trees as well as ball and burlap trees, which are primarily Colorado Blue Spruce and a few Eastern White Pines. Trees are priced according to height, and trees are available in popular sizes of 7 feet and 8 feet. Some customers cut their own trees, while others have the staff cut them down. 9-foot trees can be special-ordered.

Extras: There are two gift shop displays on site.

Info: bartelsfarm.com

CARING FOR A FARM-GROWN CHRISTMAS TREE

Once home, place the tree in water as soon as possible. Most species can go 6 to 8 hours after cutting the trunk and still take up water.

Make a fresh cut to remove about a ½ -inch thick disk of wood from the base of the trunk before putting the tree in the stand.

Use a stand with an adequate water holding capacity for the tree. Generally, stands should provide one quart of water per inch of stem diameter.

Check the stand daily to make sure that the water level does not go below the base of the tree.

Keep trees away from major sources of heat – fireplaces, heaters, heat vents, direct sunlight.

Lowering the room temperature will slow the drying process, resulting in less water consumption. Use of lights that produce low heat, such as miniature lights, will reduce drying.

Source: National Christmas Tree Association