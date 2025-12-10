Winter hiking in Dayton and the region: Tips and events

Adventurers Michelle and Brian Coleman – with their own YouTube channel, Cruisin’ with the Colemans – have traveled the globe, but cherish the sights and sounds of the Miami valley in the winter.

“We hike throughout the winter at some of our favorite parks, including Sugarcreek MetroPark, Clifton Gorge, and Charleston Falls,” Brian said. “We love it so much, we lead group hikes throughout the winter through our Southwest Ohio American Pilgrims on the Camino group. One of our absolute favorites is coming up before Christmas.”

The Colemans will lead a seven-mile hike through and around Downtown Dayton on Saturday, Dec. 13, visiting several MetroParks, starting and ending at the 2nd Street Market for some shopping, and swinging through the Schuster Center to see the Rike’s Holiday Windows.

While some might ponder hibernation, chilly temperatures and brisk winds don’t have to curtail your outdoor adventures this winter. A little planning can go a long way toward increasing enjoyment and decreasing the risks of cold weather outdoor activities.

Plan ahead

“It takes a little more intentionality but it’s definitely worth it,” said Jordan Hart Five Rivers MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator.

Layering is the key to staying warm but not too warm. The three Ws are key with the first layer being a material that can wick away moisture (synthetic), followed by a warm layer like fleece or wool and a top layer that is weather resistant (waterproof).

“Dress in layers to control your body temperature,” said Mark Hess, MetroParks Chief of Public Safety. “Sweating in the sun can make you cold in the shade.”

Hart advises against cotton socks or gloves as the fabric takes a long time to dry and won’t insulate when it’s wet. Wool and synthetic materials are best.

“Try to keep as much of your exposed skin covered as possible,” he said. “Buffs are great for that.”

Water and snacks should be packed in a small backpack along with sunscreen for day hikes and a flashlight or headlamp for late afternoon or night hikes.

“Many parks are open until 8 p.m., so if you’re going after work, definitely carry a flashlight,” Hart said.

On the trail

Trails can be wet, snowy or icy, so allow for extra time and practice patience.

“Many injuries on the trails during winter come from falling,” Hess said. “Be sure everyone in your family has footwear appropriate for the weather – sturdy shoes to hike and snow boots after a fresh blanket of snow.”

Snack and drink breaks are also advisable.

“Exploring the parks during winter can still work up a sweat, and it’s important to have plenty of fuel to keep you going,” Hess said.

Most of all, enjoy the beauty of your surroundings.

“Without all of the foliage and leaves, the views are just amazing,” Hart said. “You can see quite a distance.”

Not to mention the wildlife as deer, birds and other woodland creatures are easy to spot.

“And with cooler temperatures, you feel like you are burning more calories to stay warm while you work out, making that cup of hot cocoa at the end even more well-deserved,” Michelle Coleman said.

EVENTS

Christmas Hike Through Downtown Dayton MetroParks

What: Hike through Downtown Dayton MetroParks, see the Rike’s Holiday Windows and stop at the 2nd Street Market during this 7-mile hike.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 13

Where: Meet at the corner of 2nd and Webster streets, outside of the 2nd Street Market

Register: Email cruisinwiththecolemans@gmail.com

Try Winter Hiking: Twin Creek

What: Join the MetroParks Recreation Team for a guided hiking experience. Learn about winter trails, meet other hikers, stay active and get outside.

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 14, 2026

Where: Twin Creek MetroPark, 9688 Eby Road, Germantown

Register: Visit www.metroparks.org

The Dayton Hikers

What: A variety of hikes year-round.

More: daytonhikers.com

Winter hiking essentials