Where to pick your own apples this fall

“I grew up with the trees,” she said with a smile.

Emma, now 30, worked at the orchard often over the years and came on board full time eight years ago. Now, her 3-year-old daughter Hazel happily plays among the trees.

“She loves it, she already wants to help,” Peifer said. “It’s so fun to watch her experience it all.”

It’s those heartfelt moments that mean the most to Peifer as she watches other families descend on the orchard this time of year to pick apples.

“It’s so great to see some of them year after year and be able to share what we love with them,” she said.

While temperatures are still a bit summery, the fall tradition of apple picking is already underway in the Miami Valley. Peifer Orchards is just one of the many local farms and orchards that offer pick-your-own apples.

Jonathan, red and yellow delicious, gala and many, many more are available fresh for the picking. Many farms also offer other produce, baked goods and refreshments. Cider slushie anyone?

“We know people get excited to come out and it’s fun for them,” said Glen Monnin of Monnin’s Fruit Farm. “We have 200-plus cars show up on a weekend.”

A trip to the farm can be a win-win as the low-impact exercise is beneficial as is spending time outdoors. And the fruit couldn’t be any fresher.

“You’re always going to get a quality product,” Monnin said.

And, according to the American Heart Association, the benefits of apple picking extend well beyond the orchard. Apples contain 3 to 5 grams of dietary fiber as well as a variety of antioxidants and beneficial phytochemicals. Quercetin, a phytochemical, supports a healthy gut biome which combats inflammation that can lead to heart disease. The high potassium content in apples can also help combat high blood pressure.

Whether packed in a lunch box or baked into a pie, apples and fall are a perfect pairing.

Ready to hit the orchard?

Varieties and availability vary from orchard to orchard. Most farms post current offerings and hours via social media.

PICK-YOUR-OWN APPLE LOCATIONS

Irons Fruit Farm

What: U-pick apples by the peck, half bushel or bushel, includes a free hayride to the orchard.

Where: 1640 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon

Info: Visit the farm’s Facebook page or call 513-932-2853.

Monnin’s Fruit Farm

What: A variety of pick-your-own apples available at the family-owned farm that has been a Miami Valley mainstay since 1961.

Where: 8201 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Info: Visit the farm’s Facebook page or call 937-890-4536

Peifer Orchards

What: Pick-your-own apples with 20 varieties throughout the season available most weekends through October.

Where: 4590 U.S. 68 N., Yellow Springs

Info: Call 937-767-2208 or visit peiferorchards.com or Instagram.

The Pink House Orchard

What: A variety of apples available and hosting Apple Gathering Day festivities on Sept. 21.

Where: 5669 West Kessler-Cowlesville Road, West Milton

Info: Visit thepinkhouseorchard.com or the orchard’s Facebook page for availability.

Tüken’s Orchard & Farm Market

What: Apple picking days run seven days a week through November with 45 varieties of apples.

Where: 15725 Eaton Pike, West Alexandria

Info: Visit the orchard’s Facebook page or website tukensfarmmarket.com for pick-your-own information.

Wesler Orchards & Farm Market

What: U-pick apple season begins on August 29 at the family-owned and operated orchard that has close to 30 varieties available.

Where: 9319 Wesler Road, New Paris

Info: Visit weslerorchards.com or Facebook for updates or call 937-437-8921.