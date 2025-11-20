Where to see Santa Claus in the Dayton area in 2025

When: 6-9 p.m. daily now through Jan. 3

Where: 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

More info: New for this year, Day Air Ballpark’s Deck the Diamond event will offer a variety of holiday activities, including a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.

When: Select dates Nov. 19 through Dec. 24

Where: 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

More info: Santa will be visiting the Mall at Fairfield Commons on various dates from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24. Walk-ups are allowed, but the mall recommends guests make reservations online. On Dec. 7, the mall will host Sensitive Santa, a quieter and more subdued experience made to help accommodate all guests. Paws and Claus, an event where guests can photos of Santa with their pets, will be Dec. 15.

When: Select dates Nov. 19 through Dec. 24

Where: 7100 Foundry Road, Liberty Twp.

More info: Santa will be available to meet at Liberty Township’s Liberty Center on select dates Nov. 19 through Dec. 24. While walk-ups are accepted, the mall recommends guests make reservations online. The mall will also host Pet Nights on Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, so pet owners can get a photo of their furry companion with St. Nick. On Dec. 7, the mall will host Sensory Santa, a sensory-friendly meet-and-greet event.

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 20 through Jan. 4. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Where: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati

More info: The Cincinnati Zoo’s Festival of Lights event will feature a variety of attractions in addition to its usual offerings, including the North Polar Express Train and a Santa meet-and-greet. St. Nick will leave for the season after Dec. 23.

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 20 through Dec. 30

Where: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

More info: In addition to a two-mile drive-through light display, Land of Illusion’s Christmas Glow event also offers a holiday village for guests to explore, complete with a Santa meet-and-greet inside his workshop. Land of Illusion will operate the light display Dec. 26-30 without the village and meet-and-greet.

When: Select dates Nov. 21 through Dec. 24

Where: 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

More info: The Dayton Mall will host Santa Claus on select days Nov. 21 through Dec. 24. It is recommended guests make reservations online, however walk-ups will be accepted. Dec. 1 will be Pet night, where guests will be able to bring their furry companion to meet St. Nick. On Dec. 7, the mall will host the sensory-friendly experience Santa Cares.

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 21 through Dec. 23. Closed on Thanksgiving

Where: 3205 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow

More info: Santa will be available for a meet-and-greet experience at The Christmas Ranch in Morrow. St. Nick will arrive at park opening every day except Thursday, where he will arrive at 6 p.m. Guests can also check out the venue’s various light displays as well as Santa’s Bakery and Cafe.

When: 6-9 p.m. weekends Nov. 21 through Dec. 14 and 6-9 p.m. nightly Dec. 19-30. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Where: 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

More info: Santa will be available to meet inside his cabin during Countryside Park’s Woodland Lights event. On Dec. 6, St. Nick will be joined by various other mascots during Character Night. After Dec. 23, Santa will not be available to meet, and the attraction will only operate with the light displays.

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 25 through Dec. 30

Where: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

More info: Alongside its live shows, train rides, special treats and more, guests to Carillon Historical Park’s holiday event will be able to write letters to Santa and even meet with the jolly man himself. Santa will leave for the season after Dec. 23.

When: Select nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 31

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: In addition to the various rides and holiday activities, Kings Island’s popular WinterFest event will offer a Santa meet-and-greet. From Dec. 26-31, guests can also meet Snoopy from the popular Peanuts comic, decked out in holiday attire.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday Nov. 28 through Dec. 20

Where: 10542 Ohio 73, Waynesville

More info: Yuletide Village, located on the grounds of Ohio Renaissance Park, will transport guests into a holiday-themed fantasy wonderland, complete with markets, seasonal treats and more. Santa will also be available to visit during the event, as well as his wife Mrs. Claus and his malevolent counterpart Krampus.

When: Select dates Nov. 29 through Dec. 20

Where: 5474 N. OH 48, Lebanon

More info: Before guests depart on their holiday-themed trek at HoHo Hay Rides, Hidden Valley Orchards will give them to the chance to write a letter to Santa Claus. During the ride, guests will also meet St. Nick himself inside his Creekside Cabin.

When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 14 and Dec. 20

Where: 27 W. First St., Dayton

More info: Rabbit Hole Books will turn into The Winter Wonderland for special events during the holiday season, where guests can try holiday treats and meet Santa himself.

