Where to see Santa Claus in the Dayton area in 2025

The Dayton area has plenty of places you can visit Jolly Old St. Nicholas this holiday season.
Here is a guide to some of the places kids can visit with Santa Claus:
🎅Deck the Diamond
When: 6-9 p.m. daily now through Jan. 3
Where: 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
More info: New for this year, Day Air Ballpark’s Deck the Diamond event will offer a variety of holiday activities, including a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.
🎅The Mall at Fairfield Commons
When: Select dates Nov. 19 through Dec. 24
Where: 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
More info: Santa will be visiting the Mall at Fairfield Commons on various dates from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24. Walk-ups are allowed, but the mall recommends guests make reservations online. On Dec. 7, the mall will host Sensitive Santa, a quieter and more subdued experience made to help accommodate all guests. Paws and Claus, an event where guests can photos of Santa with their pets, will be Dec. 15.
🎅Liberty Center
When: Select dates Nov. 19 through Dec. 24
Where: 7100 Foundry Road, Liberty Twp.
More info: Santa will be available to meet at Liberty Township’s Liberty Center on select dates Nov. 19 through Dec. 24. While walk-ups are accepted, the mall recommends guests make reservations online. The mall will also host Pet Nights on Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, so pet owners can get a photo of their furry companion with St. Nick. On Dec. 7, the mall will host Sensory Santa, a sensory-friendly meet-and-greet event.
🎅Cincinnati Zoo Festival of Lights
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 20 through Jan. 4. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Where: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati
More info: The Cincinnati Zoo’s Festival of Lights event will feature a variety of attractions in addition to its usual offerings, including the North Polar Express Train and a Santa meet-and-greet. St. Nick will leave for the season after Dec. 23.
🎅Land of Illusion Christmas Glow
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 20 through Dec. 30
Where: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
More info: In addition to a two-mile drive-through light display, Land of Illusion’s Christmas Glow event also offers a holiday village for guests to explore, complete with a Santa meet-and-greet inside his workshop. Land of Illusion will operate the light display Dec. 26-30 without the village and meet-and-greet.
🎅The Dayton Mall
When: Select dates Nov. 21 through Dec. 24
Where: 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton
More info: The Dayton Mall will host Santa Claus on select days Nov. 21 through Dec. 24. It is recommended guests make reservations online, however walk-ups will be accepted. Dec. 1 will be Pet night, where guests will be able to bring their furry companion to meet St. Nick. On Dec. 7, the mall will host the sensory-friendly experience Santa Cares.
🎅The Christmas Ranch
When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 21 through Dec. 23. Closed on Thanksgiving
Where: 3205 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow
More info: Santa will be available for a meet-and-greet experience at The Christmas Ranch in Morrow. St. Nick will arrive at park opening every day except Thursday, where he will arrive at 6 p.m. Guests can also check out the venue’s various light displays as well as Santa’s Bakery and Cafe.
🎅Woodland Lights
When: 6-9 p.m. weekends Nov. 21 through Dec. 14 and 6-9 p.m. nightly Dec. 19-30. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Where: 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton
More info: Santa will be available to meet inside his cabin during Countryside Park’s Woodland Lights event. On Dec. 6, St. Nick will be joined by various other mascots during Character Night. After Dec. 23, Santa will not be available to meet, and the attraction will only operate with the light displays.
🎅A Carillon Christmas
When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 25 through Dec. 30
Where: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
More info: Alongside its live shows, train rides, special treats and more, guests to Carillon Historical Park’s holiday event will be able to write letters to Santa and even meet with the jolly man himself. Santa will leave for the season after Dec. 23.
🎅Kings Island WinterFest
When: Select nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 31
Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason
More info: In addition to the various rides and holiday activities, Kings Island’s popular WinterFest event will offer a Santa meet-and-greet. From Dec. 26-31, guests can also meet Snoopy from the popular Peanuts comic, decked out in holiday attire.
🎅Yultide Village
When: 5-9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday Nov. 28 through Dec. 20
Where: 10542 Ohio 73, Waynesville
More info: Yuletide Village, located on the grounds of Ohio Renaissance Park, will transport guests into a holiday-themed fantasy wonderland, complete with markets, seasonal treats and more. Santa will also be available to visit during the event, as well as his wife Mrs. Claus and his malevolent counterpart Krampus.
🎅HoHo Hay Rides at Hidden Valley Orchard
When: Select dates Nov. 29 through Dec. 20
Where: 5474 N. OH 48, Lebanon
More info: Before guests depart on their holiday-themed trek at HoHo Hay Rides, Hidden Valley Orchards will give them to the chance to write a letter to Santa Claus. During the ride, guests will also meet St. Nick himself inside his Creekside Cabin.
🎅Winter Wonderland at Rabbit Hole Books
When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 14 and Dec. 20
Where: 27 W. First St., Dayton
More info: Rabbit Hole Books will turn into The Winter Wonderland for special events during the holiday season, where guests can try holiday treats and meet Santa himself.
