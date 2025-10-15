Where to watch the Cincinnati Bengals in Dayton — and in other parts of the country

A few Dayton suggestions:

Theo’s Lounge Paragon (Dayton): A classic neighborhood bar with big-screen TVs, cheap drinks, and no pretense — Theo’s is a local favorite among Bengals loyalists. It’s the kind of spot where camaraderie is commonplace and high-fiving strangers is expected. Early arrivals snag the best seats, but the crowd’s friendly enough to make room for one more. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill (Vandalia): With walls lined in sports memorabilia and TVs from every angle, Bunkers has long been a Dayton-area go-to for football Sundays. Expect a mix of fans, but plenty of Bengals jerseys and Skyline dip to make it feel like home. Brewski Barrel (Patterson Road): One of those “if you know, you know” kind of places. It’s cozy, loud, and loyal — with enough TVs and beer specials to keep fans coming back week after week.

Pro tip: Because Dayton is in the Bengals’ secondary market, WHIO-TV typically airs every Bengals game — home or away — so local bars can tune in without hassle.

Get a full list of great places to watch, the best wings, beer and more at daytondailynews.com/best-of-dayton.

On the road: Chicago

Merkle’s Bar & Grill: In the heart of Wrigleyville, this second-floor sports bar proudly flies Bengals flags year-round, even in Cubs country. Fans pack the place for every game, filling the space with orange-and-black energy that spills out onto Clark Street. The big draw? A menu that includes Skyline 5-Ways, a little slice of Cincinnati for homesick transplants.

With great viewing angles, local beer, and postgame Wrigley buzz, Merkle’s is the Midwest mecca for Bengals fans away from home.

Merkle’s Bar & Grill, 3516 N. Clark St., Chicago | merkleschicago.com

On the road: Louisville

Wick’s Pizza Parlor & Pub: When the Bengals made their playoff run in 2022, this Louisville landmark was packed with Who Dey fans. Wick’s is an official gathering spot for Bengals fans – serving up big slices, cold beer, and louder fans. You’ll find a community here that makes any out-of-town fan feel like family. Wick’s Pizza, 2255 Hikes Ln., Louisville | wickspizza.com

On the road: Nashville

TailGate Brewery (Music Row): You might not expect a sea of Bengals fans in the heart of Titans country – but on Sundays at TailGate Brewery, that’s exactly what you’ll find. The Nashville Bengals Fan Club meets here every week, filling the Music Row taproom with familiar chants and plenty of Cincinnati accents. Tailgate is even the proud owner of the 2023 Bengals playoff game ball, a tradition started by head coach Zac Taylor in 2022 to deliver game balls to worthy Bengals Bars after playoff victories. TailGate Brewery, 1538 Demonbreun St., Nashville | tailgatebeer.com

On the road: Indianapolis

Checkered Flag Tavern: In Colts country, Bengals bars can be harder to find, but Checkered Flag Tavern – on the west side of Indianapolis – is known for welcoming fans. With more than 20 TVs, hearty pub food, and a rotating craft beer list, it’s one of the few spots that consistently airs Bengals games with sound. Expect to see Joe Burrow jerseys scattered among the blue.

Checkered Flag Tavern, 4025 S. Madison Ave., Indianapolis

On the road: Pittsburgh

Tom’s Watch Bar: Even in the enemy territory of Steel City, Bengals fans have a place to convene. Tom’s Watch Bar, located between PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium, has wall-to-wall screens and offers personal audio at each table. On game days, expect both sides of the AFC North rivalry to be represented, and plenty of good-natured trash talk. Tom’s Watch Bar, 261 North Shore Dr., Pittsburgh | tomswatchbar.com

On the road: St. Louis

Ballpark Village Sports & Social: While not an official Bengals bar, Sports & Social St. Louis inside Ballpark Village has become a gathering place for NFL fans of all stripes – and Bengals faithful have started to make it their own. With 50-foot LED screens and game-day drink specials, it’s an ideal spot to wear your stripes and represent the Queen City. Sports & Social St. Louis, 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis | stlballparkvillage.com

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.