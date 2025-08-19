Who you gonna call? Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre celebrates ‘Ghostbusters’ in October

From left: Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the 1984 film "Ghostbusters." (Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

From left: Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the 1984 film "Ghostbusters." (Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS)
Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre will host its fifth annual Ghostbusters Weekend, presented by The Real Ohio Ghostbusters and The Cincinnati Ghostbusters, Oct. 11 and 12.

The celebration of the classic film comedy franchise will include four screenings:

Saturday: “Ghostbusters” (1984) at 4 p.m. and “Ghostbusters II” (1989) at 7 p.m.

Sunday: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021) at 1:30 p.m. and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (2024) at 4:30 p.m.

This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Dan Aykroyd, left, and Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." (Jaap Buitendijk/Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A “Ghostbusters”-themed car show featuring costumed members of The Cincinnati Ghostbusters will kick off each day’s events. Raffles will also be held 10 minutes before each screening, offering prizes courtesy of local sponsors.

You’ll also want to stop by 3 Dips Ice Cream Shoppe, located next door to the Plaza. They’ll serve limited-time “Ghostbusters”-inspired sundaes throughout the weekend.

3 Dips Ice Cream Shoppe is at 33 S. Main St. next door to the Plaza Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

Organizers said all donations and raffle proceeds from the weekend will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, an organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

HOW TO GO

What: Ghostbusters Weekend

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

When: Oct. 11-12

Cost: $5

Tickets: app.formovietickets.com/shows

More info: myplazatheatre.com

The Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg will welcome The Real Ohio Ghostbusters and The Cincinnati Ghostbusters in October. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

