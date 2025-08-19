Who you gonna call? Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre celebrates ‘Ghostbusters’ in October

Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre will host its fifth annual Ghostbusters Weekend, presented by The Real Ohio Ghostbusters and The Cincinnati Ghostbusters, Oct. 11 and 12.
The celebration of the classic film comedy franchise will include four screenings:
Saturday: “Ghostbusters” (1984) at 4 p.m. and “Ghostbusters II” (1989) at 7 p.m.
Sunday: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021) at 1:30 p.m. and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (2024) at 4:30 p.m.
A “Ghostbusters”-themed car show featuring costumed members of The Cincinnati Ghostbusters will kick off each day’s events. Raffles will also be held 10 minutes before each screening, offering prizes courtesy of local sponsors.
You’ll also want to stop by 3 Dips Ice Cream Shoppe, located next door to the Plaza. They’ll serve limited-time “Ghostbusters”-inspired sundaes throughout the weekend.
Organizers said all donations and raffle proceeds from the weekend will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, an organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
HOW TO GO
What: Ghostbusters Weekend
Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg
When: Oct. 11-12
Cost: $5
Tickets: app.formovietickets.com/shows
More info: myplazatheatre.com
