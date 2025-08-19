Who you gonna call? Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre celebrates ‘Ghostbusters’ in October

Saturday: “Ghostbusters” (1984) at 4 p.m. and “Ghostbusters II” (1989) at 7 p.m.

Sunday: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021) at 1:30 p.m. and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (2024) at 4:30 p.m.

A “Ghostbusters”-themed car show featuring costumed members of The Cincinnati Ghostbusters will kick off each day’s events. Raffles will also be held 10 minutes before each screening, offering prizes courtesy of local sponsors.

You’ll also want to stop by 3 Dips Ice Cream Shoppe, located next door to the Plaza. They’ll serve limited-time “Ghostbusters”-inspired sundaes throughout the weekend.

Organizers said all donations and raffle proceeds from the weekend will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, an organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

HOW TO GO

What: Ghostbusters Weekend

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

When: Oct. 11-12

Cost: $5

Tickets: app.formovietickets.com/shows

More info: myplazatheatre.com