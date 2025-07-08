Why boredom is actually good for your child

While it’s tempting to fill every moment with activities or entertainment, boredom isn’t something to fear, it’s actually something to embrace. In fact, helping your child navigate boredom is one of the best things you can do for their development.

The truth about boredom

Boredom is what happens when our brains, used to constant stimulation, suddenly find themselves without a clear task. For adults, it might sound like a luxury. But for kids, it can feel uncomfortable and even unfamiliar.

Children today often move from one structured activity to the next: school, sports, homework, screen time. When those structures fall away, they may not know how to handle the quiet. Some will ask for a quick fix, like TV or a tablet. While those tools can have their place, constantly turning to them may prevent kids from learning something deeper.

Boredom, when managed well, offers important mental health benefits. It encourages problem solving. It allows children to entertain themselves. And it opens the door to creativity. These are skills that help kids build resilience and independence.

Balancing structure and free time

Of course, that doesn’t mean your child should sit around aimlessly for hours. A healthy balance of structure and unstructured time is key during the summer months.

Start with a loose routine: keep bedtimes, wake-ups and meals on a consistent schedule. Then, within that structure, allow space for exploration and play.

When your child announces they’re bored, don’t rush to solve it for them. Instead, acknowledge the feeling and let them know it’s normal to feel this way when they have downtime. Their brain is simply looking for stimulation. Help them see it as an opportunity, not a problem.

You can support your child by brainstorming a list of “boredom busters” together, activities they can turn to when they don’t know what to do. Keep the list posted somewhere visible. These could include things that are only possible in summer, like outdoor painting, messy science experiments, water balloon games or even cloud-watching.

Sometimes kids just need a little nudge to get going. Pull out a few craft supplies and challenge them to create something from random objects. Set up a quiet corner with books or puzzles. Offer time in nature or encourage them to journal, build, dance or just imagine.

Celebrate the effort

Most importantly, praise your child for trying. If they face boredom and manage to find a way through it—no matter how small—let them know you’re proud of their effort. Celebrate creativity, even if the project doesn’t turn out perfectly. Let them know it’s okay to feel frustrated, and that working through those feelings is a part of growing up.

Boredom isn’t a sign of failure. It’s a starting point. And when kids learn how to face it, they don’t just fill time, they build confidence.

So next time you hear, “I’m bored,” take a deep breath. It might just be the beginning of something wonderful.

Dayton Children’s Hospital is dedicated to the relentless pursuit of optimal health for every child within our reach. To connect with Dayton Children’s, go online to childrensdayton.org.