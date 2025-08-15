Workout and Hike experiences in Dayton focus on fitness and friendship

“With hiking, the focus is primarily the lower body,” Bratton said. “By adding the circuit training, it really makes this a full body, total body workout.”

According to the National Academy of Sports Medicine, circuit training is an efficient workout that can increase strength, improve heart health and decrease the risk of major diseases like type 2 diabetes.

“I love that it combines hiking with fitness,” said Jane Stovall, a regular Workout and Hike participant. “And Jan is so personable and encouraging, it really makes it fun.”

No equipment, no problem as it’s all supplied by Bratton – weights, kettlebells, battle ropes and more. All that’s needed is some effort and enthusiasm and that is plentiful with these Dayton Hikers.

“Jan and the people who come are the reason I’m here,” said Jennifer Disbrow, of Springboro. “It’s a very inclusive and encouraging group.”

Bratton agrees.

“Working out is always better with friends and the camaraderie here is amazing,” she said. “And the Dayton Hikers are more than friends, they’re family.”

While laughter and smiles can be found in abundance, it is challenging workout. The NASM describes circuit training as a form of conditioning that combines endurance training, strength training, and high intensity aerobics. And the hikes are designated as brisk, meaning 3-3.2 miles per hour pace. Modifications, however, are offered as needed and there are usually two different hike lengths offered.

And the benefits of these weekly fitness hikes last long beyond they end as many of the participants have used these sessions to train for longer challenging hikes, backpacking trips and expeditions.

“And I think it has motivated all of us to exercise at home,” said Diane True, of Beavercreek.

To learn more about these and other Dayton Hikers events, visit meetup.com/daytonhikers.