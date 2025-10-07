Workshop focuses on ‘All Things Landscape,’ and there will be ice cream

Pollinators and their plight are a hot topic, and you will learn more about potential insect problems in Dr. Dave Shetlar’s presentation Managing Insect and Mite Pests in Pollinator Gardens. Dave, Ohio State University Emeritus Professor and nationally recognized entomologist, is an outstanding speaker.

Perhaps you have read about lightning bugs or fireflies and their decline. Dave shares the Myths and Facts Surrounding Fireflies in Urban Landscapes. I guarantee you will learn something new.

OSU Extension educator and assistant professor from Miami County, Amanda Bennett, will present “All About Roses.” She covers a bit of history, differences in rose types, care, maintenance, selection and pruning, as well as the new roses being developed.

Amanda will also share how you can “Diversify Your Shade Garden.” Gardeners with lots of shade know the struggles of having a beautiful, colorful garden and growing plants in the shade. Amanda shares a list of plants other than Hostas, that thrive in the shade.

I will be presenting the latest information on the spotted lanternfly and the boxtree moth, two invasive species that are currently in the area. Learn about each of these pests, their life cycle, and management strategies.

You will be hearing a lot more about these invasive pests soon as their spread continues in the area. It’s certainly not doomsday, but we want you to be prepared.

Watching the water levels

On another note, if rain has been low recently, check the soil around newly planted trees and shrubs, as well as your perennials. The Miami Valley was listed as D2 or severe drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor. The one inch of rain we had before Oct. 2 didn’t do anything for my soil.

I hate watering, but I hate losing plants more. I have been thoroughly soaking my new trees and some of my dry areas in the perennial garden. Please keep a close eye on these plants to ensure they enter winter with sufficient moisture in the soil.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.

HOW TO GO