WORTH THE DRIVE: Exhibition takes science ‘To infinity and beyond!’

The Cincinnati Museum Center’s newest exhibition takes visitors behind the scenes of some of the most beloved films and characters.
“The Science Behind Pixar” takes a look at Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode, WALL•E and more in an interactive exhibition that showcases the boundless limits of STEM, imagination and curiosity.
“‘The Science Behind Pixar’ demonstrates how wonderfully the components of STEM intersect to create whimsical worlds and iconic characters who have defined a generation,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center, in a release. “With interactive elements that make the complex concepts of digital animation accessible to a variety of age groups, the exhibition will inspire the next generation of imagineers to bring their own visions to life.”
Since Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story” debuted in 1995, generations have grown up with the studio’s films and characters. CMC is excited to share the magic of Pixar and the science that brings it to life with Greater Cincinnati.
Through eight interactive areas, “The Science Behind Pixar” empowers guests to imagine the STEM concepts behind Pixar’s films by illuminating eight of the steps in the filmmaking process – modeling, rigging, surfaces, sets and cameras, animation, simulation, lighting and rendering. The exhibition delivers an unparalleled view of the production pipeline used by Pixar’s artists and computer scientists, featuring more than 50 interactive elements, including a chance to:
- Discover how camera placement and angles created a bug’s-eye view in “A Bug’s Life.”
- Create a digital sculpture from an artist’s sketch.
- Use lights to solve challenges similar to ones faced by Pixar in creating underwater scenes in “Finding Nemo.”
- See how models are given a virtual skeleton that enables animators to pose them.
- Build a robot inspired by those in “WALL•E.”
- Try your hand at stop-motion animation of a jumping lamp and watch a short film of what you produced.
- See and touch scale models of many of Pixar’s beloved characters.
Films and characters represented in the exhibition include “Toy Story”, “A Bug’s Life,” “Finding Nemo,” “Finding Dory,” “Brave,” " The Incredibles,” " Up,” " WALL•E,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Cars,” “Luca” and more.
“The Science Behind Pixar” opens Oct. 22 at Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati.
Tickets are $19.50 for adults, $15.50 for children and seniors, $13.50 for CMC Member adults and $9.50 for CMC Member children.
For tickets and more information, visit cincymuseum.org/pixar.