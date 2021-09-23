WORTH THE DRIVE: Exhibition takes science ‘To infinity and beyond!’

“‘The Science Behind Pixar’ demonstrates how wonderfully the components of STEM intersect to create whimsical worlds and iconic characters who have defined a generation,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center, in a release. “With interactive elements that make the complex concepts of digital animation accessible to a variety of age groups, the exhibition will inspire the next generation of imagineers to bring their own visions to life.”

Since Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story” debuted in 1995, generations have grown up with the studio’s films and characters. CMC is excited to share the magic of Pixar and the science that brings it to life with Greater Cincinnati.