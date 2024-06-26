WORTH THE DRIVE: New black avant-garde exhibit opens Friday at Speed Art Museum in Louisville

“In life and in his work, he has been a connector and a community builder, making space for all,”” said Dr. fari nzinga, the museum’s curator of African and Native American art.

“Louisville’s Black Avant-Garde” is a retrospective taking a look at various members of The Louisville Art Workshop, a collective of black artists founded in 1966.

This group consisted of artists from across the Louisville area and is considered instrumental in the history of Louisville’s art. Founding member Robert A. Douglas, served as the subject for the series’ first gallery.

“If it were not for the organizing, the activities, the experimentation, the bravery of these artists that founded these collectives, we wouldn’t have a William Duffy in our midst” explained nzinga.

Duffy would join the Louisville Art Workshop in the 1970s after feeling as if he were “the only black artist in Louisville.” As one of the younger members of the collective, his career would continue after the group’s disbanding in 1978. In fact, Duffy would co-found a similar collective named Montage in 1980.

The gallery will display pieces across Duffy’s entire career, displaying the wide range of styles and mediums he uses.

One of Duffy’s most famous works is “Nocturnal Care,” created in 1994. The piece is a sculpture displaying a father holding their child. nzinga explained how the piece “is an homage to active and involved fathers, especially in homage to black fathers who have been maligned and who have erroneously been called deadbeats.” “Nocturnal Care” will be displayed alongside a statement by Duffy detailing this meaning.

In addition to his work, William M. Duffy was also a teaching artist and educator for over 40 years in Louisville.

“He can remember the elders who have passed on and he can talk about the activities that they were doing and the principles they instilled in him and the different ways that he experimented based on their influences “said nzinga. he takes all of that and pours that into, you know, the the students that he has in the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s. And so he really represents this bridge between different generations of artists.”

“Louisville’s Black Avant-Garde: William M. Duffy” runs from June 28- September 29. The series will continue afterwards with two more exhibits. In 2025, the series will highlight G. Caliman Coxe, fellow Louisville Art Workshop member and mentor to William Duffy. The final exhibit will be announced at a later date.

How to go

What: Louisville’s Black Avant-Garde: William M. Duffy

When: June 28- September 29

Where: Speed Art Museum: 2035 S. Third Street, Louisville, Ky

More info: 502-634-2700 or speedmuseum.org