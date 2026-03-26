Wright State gender-flips ‘1776,’ Montgomery County Arts Forum and other arts news across the Dayton region

“The words themselves that are written into the show are universal in the emotional place people are when they’re trying to move a country — or even a community if you want to bring it to a smaller level — forward with their hopes and dreams," said Marya Spring Cordes, artistic director and associate chair of the School of Fine and Performing Arts at Wright State. “Now if we look at it from today’s perspective, we may have an opinion about whether or not the hopes and dreams written into the Declaration of Independence are being upheld but when people are trying to move a country or community in that direction it is vulnerable, raw and exciting.”

Credit: ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE

Cordes also finds hope in the power of insightful debate that drives the action and has the potential to feel fresh and relevant for today’s contemporary audiences.

“Hearing the words out of females who were not able to be in the room at that time is powerful,” Cordes said. “We obviously have a lot of women in politics now who are trying to move countries and communities forward. They have to debate ideas and come up with ways to collaborate in spite of different visions. We have a voice now as women to do that. In my opinion, (’1776′) has new relevancy to something we could look at as a very old stodgy historical event out of a book — but it’s not. It is something that happened in our country but it’s something that keeps happening in different ways every day."

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Col Glenn. Hwy., Dayton. Tickets are $15-$25. Call 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu.

Explore Fraze Pavilion in Kettering seeks local musicians for 2026 season

Montgomery County Arts Forum coming to Sinclair

The inaugural Montgomery County Arts Forum — Arts for All: Connecting Montgomery County through Arts and Culture will take place from 12-4 p.m. Monday, April 13 in the Sinclair Community College Conference Center, 444 W. Third St.

“This event brings together local arts councils, agencies, venues, artist groups, businesses and community partners to explore the impact of arts and culture in Montgomery County and how we can collaborate to strengthen this important part of our community and economy,” according to organizers.

Schedule of events:

Noon: Lunch and Networking

12:45 p.m.: Artist Performance

1 p.m.: Welcome

1:15–1:45 p.m.: Keynote Address: Levitt Pavilion Dayton Executive Director Lisa Wagner

2-2:45 p.m.: Breakout Sessions: Arts as Social Action, How Businesses Champion the Arts and Bringing Arts to All Communities

3-3:45 p.m.: Deep Dive Discussion

3:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: Closing

The event is free but registration via Eventbrite must be submitted by noon Thursday, April 9. For more information, contact Lee Ann Bradfield at osi@mcohio.org or 937-224-8425.

Explore Best of Dayton 2026 contest now open for nominations

Middletown Lyric Theatre’s 47th season opens in May

Following the August 2024 closure of its longtime location and over a year of reflection to reassess and regroup, Middletown Lyric Theatre will return for its 47th season beginning in May at its new home at the historic Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St.

The troupe’s 2026 season includes: Clark Gesner’s musical “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” (May 1-3); Douglas Carter Beane’s dramatic comedy “The Nance” (June 26-28); Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson’s musical “Pippin” (July 31-Aug. 2); Terrence McNally’s drama “Master Class” (Oct. 2-4); and Joe Landry and Kevin Connors’ adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” as a live radio play with music (Dec. 18-20).

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“As we enter our 47th season, we are excited to introduce, Lyric Theatre at the Sorg,” noted organizers in press materials. “This new series name reflects our deepened commitment to our artistic mission, and also celebrates our new home within the historic Sorg Opera House, an institution with a rich legacy of performance, community and culture.”

For more information, visit middletownlyric.org.

Human Race Theatre Company announces summer camp

The Human Race Theatre Company is offering Camp DNA (Developing New Artists), a three-week, full-day summer theatre experience designed to inspire, educate and empower high school students passionate about theater arts.

The camp, which is open to rising 9th-12th graders, will take place July 6–24 at the Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main Street, Third Floor. Students can expect a hands-on opportunity to train alongside professional resident artists and theater staff, develop real artistic skills and build creative confidence in a collaborative environment.

“We believe in creating an environment where young artists don’t just learn about theatre — they live it,” said Tiffany Countryman, engagement and learning manager for the Human Race Theatre Company, in a press statement. “Camp DNA empowers participants to grow in creativity and confidence while strengthening team-building abilities and critical problem-solving skills through immersive artistic experiences.”

Camp DNA participants will:

Train with professional theatre artists and educators

Choose a specialty track, including:

Acting



Playwriting & Directing



Stage Management & Producing



Technical Theatre (lighting, sound, backstage fundamentals)

Develop practical skills in performance, production, and storytelling

Collaborate with peers in an inclusive and creative environment

Present a student-led showcase production at the end of the session

The program runs 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost is $525 (equates to $175 per week).

Multi-student discounts are available for families registering more than one participant. In addition, payment plans and a limited number of camp scholarships are offered to help make Camp DNA accessible to every interested student. Scholarship applications are available via an online form, and applicants are encouraged to apply early.