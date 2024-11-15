WYSO Public Radio launches music-only streaming channel

Organizers said the company’s existing music programming such as “Midday Music,” “Around the Fringe” and “Tables of Content” will be simulcast on WYSO and Novaphonic, which will not interrupt the current WYSO schedule. However, when WYSO begins a news show such as “Morning Edition” or “All Things Considered,” Novaphonic will continue to air locally hosted music shows.

“The result will be a 24/7 schedule of music curated by the WYSO music team and reflective of music and musicians from our region and beyond, and from numerous genres,” organizers noted in a press release.

“Our goal is to support a community of musicians and music fans and for that community to feel welcoming and inclusive. Diversity is an essential part of our daily mix of music,” said WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt in a press statement. “When we say ‘Roots,’ we’re talking about bluegrass and folk, country and Americana. Rock sounds obvious on the surface but gets richer when we think about everything from punk to indie rock and everyone from Big Mama Thornton to David Bowie to St. Vincent and the Linda Lindas. Rhythm is hip-hop, yes, but it’s also jazz, R&B, soul and of course some Dayton, Ohio Funk!”

Fromholt also reflected on the pop and world music aspects of Novaphonic.

“Pop music on Novaphonic takes those catchy hooks and melodies from mainstream music and puts them in the hands of artists on the fringes of it,” she said. “So think Bjork, Sylvan Esso, Bartees Strange and Mitski. And world music brings us sounds and songwriting from artists whose musical traditions and influences find their home in many places, but especially the global South.”

More information, including the full program schedule for Novaphonic and a link to listen online, can be found at novaphonic.fm.