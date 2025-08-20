‘Ya Don’t Say’: Mark Normand brings comedy tour to Dayton

He began doing stand-up comedy in New Orleans in the 2000s. He said he has “weird influences” including Groucho Marx, Bill Murray and Mel Brooks, but a Chris Rock special in the ‘90s really got him interested in stand-up. And like many stand-up comedians, he started because he simply had to.

“The bed-wetting and the child abuse,” he said. “I always loved it and couldn’t believe it was a real job. So I got drunk, went on stage and that was it. Plus, I can’t do anything else … My writing process is mostly pacing and talking.”

This isn’t his first tour, and this won’t be his first special. In his self-released 2020 “Out to Lunch” special, he garnered 12 million views on YouTube. Normand said that he’s excited about this tour and special, and he will hit on all the topics.

“Social commentary,” he said. “Whatever pops into my head. I hit every group and race. The biggies like love, marriage, kids and drinking.”

Normand recently married in 2022 and is a new dad. He admits there are a lot of highs and lows in parenting, but to him it is worth it. He has been traveling all over the world for this tour,it including to England and Australia. He said that he doesn’t mind the travel.

“I actually kind of like it,” he said. “I start climbing the walls if I am home too long. I don’t mind it. I mean, Ubering to the airport and the security line is long. That’s not fun, but once you’re in the air, you’re good … I like going to places where I don’t know anyone. I enjoy being a stranger. I have no obligations.”

Credit: CJ Rivera/Invision/AP Credit: CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

Normand said he loves coming to the Midwest and thinks the area is highly underrated. He said it’s rude to call the Midwest the flyover states because he enjoys the rich immigrant history many Midwest cities have. He is excited to perform at the Victoria Theatre, but admitted there is a difference when performing in a comedy club versus a theater.

“In a theater, you have to really be present,” he said. “At a comedy club, it’s a work in progress. You can be a little sloppy. At a theater, you have to bring the heat and play to the rafters. You don’t want to try a new joke at the theater.”

Normand said his new hour is not for the people who don’t have a sense of humor or who take themselves too seriously. He will definitely hit topics that might make people uncomfortable.

“Expect a crazy tight hours that’s packed with a million jokes,” he said. “If you’re offended by one joke, there’s one coming right after that that will offend another group. It’s a free-for-all. Come out with an open mind.”

Beyond comedy, Normand hosts two podcasts “Tuesdays with Stories” and “We Might Be Drunk.” He just finished writing a script for a movie with a friend and is trying to sell a show to Netflix. On top of this, he has his own brand of whiskey. He does have a few hopes for the evening.

“To sell it out and kill it and then have a drink in the Oregon District,” he said.

MORE DETAILS

