YWCA Dayton announces 2026 Women of Influence honorees

YWCA Dayton will present its 2026 Women of Influence awards luncheon March 12 at the Dayton Convention Center. CONTRIBUTED

YWCA Dayton will present its 2026 Women of Influence awards luncheon March 12 at the Dayton Convention Center. CONTRIBUTED
Lifestyles
By
7 minutes ago
X

Six women spanning the fields of business, education, health and the performing arts will be saluted at YWCA Dayton’s 2026 Women of Influence awards luncheon Thursday, March 12 at the Dayton Convention Center.

This year’s honorees are:

  • Debbie Blunden-Diggs – Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Chief Executive & Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs is the daughter of DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

  • Myla Cardona-Jones – CEO, Brunner Literacy Center
Pictured is Myla Cardona-Jones, chief executive officer of the Brunner Literacy Center (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

  • Robyn Lightcap – Executive Director, Preschool Promise
Robyn Lightcap is executive director of Dayton and Montgomery County Preschool Promise

  • Heather Salazar – President and CEO, Pink Ribbon Good
Heather Salazar became CEO of Pink Ribbon Good (PRG) in 2012. Today she works to support breast cancer patients and their families.

  • Lisa Wagner – Executive Director, Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Lisa Wagner is executive director of Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

  • Vicki Giambrone – Partner, CBD Advisors, recipient of the Betsy Whitney Lifetime Achievement Award
Vicki Giambrone works on child health policy and is a partner at CBD Advisors, consulting in strategic communication, public affairs and government relations.

For more than 25 years, the Women of Influence awards have honored women who use their voices, vision and leadership to make a lasting impact in the community.

“These honorees exemplify the YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all,” noted the organization in a press release.

Organizers are eager to salute the honorees while continuing to rely on vital support from the community.

“This event helps highlight YWCA’s goal to help women break the glass ceiling,” said Teresa Sanders, YWCA Interim CEO, in a press statement. “We can’t wait to honor these remarkable women and tell their stories, while also highlighting the lifesaving services that YWCA Dayton has provided for women and children in our community for more than 150 years. The YWCA is in a time of growth and rebuilding, and we need the support of our community to serve the women and children who walk through our doors every day — seeking shelter, security and a safe place to land.”

HOW TO GO

The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships are now available. Learn more and purchase tickets at ywcadayton.org/womenofinfluence. Those interested in supporting YWCA Dayton or sponsoring the event can email Teresa Sanders at tsanders@ywcadayton.org.

