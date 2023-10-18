1 arrested after gunfire at Kettering apartment complex leads to SWAT standoff

Kettering police arrested a man Wednesday morning following a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Bobbie Place after residents in an apartment complex reported hearing gunfire. Both police and residents noticed a bullet hole in the hallway of the apartment building, according to Kettering police.

A 911 caller told dispatch he heard gunfire and saw what appeared to be a bullet hole in the hallway wall.

“I heard two gunshots. I opened the door and I saw a hole in the drywall,” he said. “...It’s like he shot from his apartment into the hallway.”

The man said he didn’t hear any arguing prior to gunfire and wasn’t sure if anyone was injured.

SWAT was called around 4:37 a.m. after the suspect reportedly refused to come to the door for police or answer any of the calls.

The man exited the apartment more than three hours later after SWAT members started breaking windows, according to police. He was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

He was in custody around 8 a.m., police said.

The man is facing preliminary inducing panic and discharge of a firearm within city limits charges. Charges have not been formally filed as of early Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.