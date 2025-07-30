1 arrested for a possible burglary in progress in Darke County

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Darke County in connection to a possible burglary in progress.
Crews responded to reports of a burglary at the 3000 block of Hollansburg Tampico Road around 1:20 p.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man under a vehicle who was trying to “make the vehicle mobile in order take it from the property without permission,” according to the sheriff’s office.
He was taken into custody and was transported to the Darke County Criminal Justice Center for attempted theft and criminal trespass.
