1 critically injured in Dayton house fire

French said crews were on the scene within approximately six minutes and found smoke showing from an one and one-half story home.

“They quickly entered, controlled the fire and completed searches of the structure,” he added.

One adult occupant was removed from the home by fire crews and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary damage estimates are pending at this time.

Crews operated at the scene for four hours.

“The Dayton Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit determined that the cause of the fire was accidental,” French said. “Harrison Twp. Fire Department assisted the Dayton Fire Department at this incident.”