1 critically injured in Dayton house fire

One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Dayton Friday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 4:16 a.m. at the 3900 block of Ridge Avenue, according to Assistant Chief Brad French at the Dayton Fire Department.

French said crews were on the scene within approximately six minutes and found smoke showing from an one and one-half story home.

“They quickly entered, controlled the fire and completed searches of the structure,” he added.

One adult occupant was removed from the home by fire crews and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary damage estimates are pending at this time.

Crews operated at the scene for four hours.

“The Dayton Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit determined that the cause of the fire was accidental,” French said. “Harrison Twp. Fire Department assisted the Dayton Fire Department at this incident.”

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.