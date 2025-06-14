1 dead, 1 hurt in Dayton fire that remains under investigation

“Crews immediately began controlling the fire with multiple hose lines and attempting to limit fire spread to adjacent structures,” stated a news release.

A man was found dead inside the house by Dayton fire crews and a second person was evacuated from the house prior to their arrival. They were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Preliminary damage estimates for the primary fire structure have been set at $35,000.

Dayton Police homicide detectives and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office were at the scene, where crews worked for seven hours.

Information regarding the identity of the victim will be released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact DFD’s fire investigators.