1 dead, 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Darke Saturday

One person is dead and one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Saturday evening.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman killed as Kathleen Forwerck, 62, of Celina.
Crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 7:12 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 705.
Forwerck was traveling west in a 2006 Ford F-150 on State Route 705 and failed to yield the right of way to a 2023 Ford F-450 coming north on U.S. Route 127 at the posted stop signs, which caused the two vehicles to collide.
She died at the scene, and the second vehicle driver was transported to Mercer County Community Hospital by EMS to be treated for injuries.
