1 dead, 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Darke Saturday

Crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 7:12 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 705.

Forwerck was traveling west in a 2006 Ford F-150 on State Route 705 and failed to yield the right of way to a 2023 Ford F-450 coming north on U.S. Route 127 at the posted stop signs, which caused the two vehicles to collide.

She died at the scene, and the second vehicle driver was transported to Mercer County Community Hospital by EMS to be treated for injuries.