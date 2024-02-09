1 dead, 1 injured in Lebanon house fire

One person is dead and another is injured in a house fire in Lebanon early Friday morning.
The fire was reported in the 900 block of Sharon Drive just after 4 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the house and heavy smoke, said Lebanon Division of Fire Chief Ryan Dipzinski.
There were two residents in the house — one died and the other was injured in the fire. No firefighter injuries were reported.
The fire started in the back of the house near the kitchen, Dipzinski said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play at this time.
We will update this story as more information is available.
