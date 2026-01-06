1 dead, 2 in hospital after Clark County crash

One person is dead and two are injured after a crash Monday evening in Clark County near Springfield.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, the crash was reported between two vehicles at 6:34 p.m. at the intersection of Mechanicsburg Road and Ohio 334 in Moorefield Twp.
The highway patrol said that in addition to the person who died, two people were injured. Medics took them both to Springfield Regional Medical Center.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
