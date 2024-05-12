1 dead, 2 injured Preble County crash

Crews were dispatched on reports of the crash on Ohio 725 at Ohio 177 around 2 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

A 2011 Ford Flex was traveling west on Ohio 725 when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The vehicle entered the intersection and hit a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck that Flannery was traveling north on Ohio 177, deputies said. The pick-up truck then traveled off of the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting him where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his vehicle was taken to McCullough Hyde Hospital in Oxford with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Flex was not injured and the front seat passenger in her vehicle was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton with non-life threatening injuries. A child, who was secured in a child safety seat, was not injured as well.

The intersection remained closed for several hours while deputies conducted their investigation.

Camden, Gasper Twp. and Oxford EMS units, Camden and College Corner Fire Departments, MedFlight and ODOT crews responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.