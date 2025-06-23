1 dead, 3 injured after multiple shootings reported in Dayton in 3 days

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shootings as of Monday afternoon.

Harshman Road

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the 3000 block of Harshman Road for a report of shots fired.

“Two males exchanged words and then the suspect pulled out a firearm,” said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon. “The suspect fired shots at the victim, and the victim then ran away.”

A bystander followed the suspect so they could point him out to officers.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.

No one was struck by gunfire during the shooting. The suspect and victim know each other.

Burleigh and Hoover avenues

Just before 2 p.m. Saturday a shots fired complaint was reported at the intersection of Burleigh and Hoover avenues.

A home and vehicle were hit by gunfire, according to police. No one was transported to the hospital.

Sheldon said the victims have not been cooperating with police.

A suspect vehicle has been located.

McGee Street

Saturday night, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the first block of McGee Street for a stabbing.

Police found a 41-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries, Sheldon said.

Linden Avenue

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a person shot in the 2700 block of Linden Avenue.

The 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

He has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Lakebend Drive

Just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Lakebend Drive.

Officers located two victims, a 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, Sheldon said. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found a suspect vehicle and took two people into custody.

“Investigation on scene identified the suspect, who was one of the two detained,” Sheldon said. “The passenger was released, while the driver, a 24-year-old female, was arrested and transported to Montgomery County Jail and booked on felonious assault.”

East Stewart Street

Just before 12:15 a.m. Monday officers responded to a shooting reported in the 100 block of East Stewart Street.

A 911 caller at the Speedway gas station store told dispatchers they heard five or six shots outside, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Police arrived and located a male victim.

He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Sheldon said.