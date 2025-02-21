1 dead after car goes off road, hits parked car, tree in Harrison Twp.

Deputies arrived to find a 2025 Toyota Corolla in front of the property.

The driver was unresponsive, and deputies could not remove him from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harrison Twp. Fire Department crews removed the man from the car and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates the car was going north on North Main Street when it veered off the right side of the road near Eastdale Drive.

The car continued on the sidewalk until reaching Burgess Avenue. The Toyota hit a parked 2019 Chevrolet Equinox in front of 6500 N. Main St. before hitting a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the sheriff’s office believes a medical incident was involved.