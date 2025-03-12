1 dead after crash in Dayton

1 hour ago
One person is dead after a crash in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the crash was reported at Stanley Avenue and Helena Street at about 4:57 p.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator had been called to the hospital regarding a victim from the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.