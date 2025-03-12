1 dead after crash in Dayton

One person is dead after a crash in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the crash was reported at Stanley Avenue and Helena Street at about 4:57 p.m.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator had been called to the hospital regarding a victim from the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
