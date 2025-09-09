1 dead after fatal collision between truck and motorcycle in Preble County

Crews responded to reports of a crash around 5:50 p.m. at the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at milepost one.

A 2026 Freightliner semi-trailer was stopped in traffic due to a crash in Indiana on I-70 when Nordbrook, coming west on a 2012 Honda Goldwing motorcycle, crashed into the left rear of the semi-truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and will be transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

No injuries were reported.

“Interstate 70 was closed for approximately two hours while investigators conducted their investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Northwest Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the crash.