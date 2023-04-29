1 dead after train hits car in Preble County

A single-vehicle crash involving a train has left one person dead in Preble County.
The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 19-year-old Mason C. Roell from Camden.
Reports of a one-vehicle crash at Barnetts Mill Road in Somers Twp. came in around 3:29 a.m., according to a release from the patrol.
Roell driving a 2006 GMC Sierra was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train after traveling across a level railway crossing intersection, OSHP said.
Roell succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
Camden Somers Fire Dept., Gasper Somers Fire Dept. and Camden Police Dept. assisted on scene as well.
The crash is under investigation.
