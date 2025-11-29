1 dead in a single-vehicle crash in Warren County

A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Washington Twp. on Friday afternoon.
The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Donald C. Dakin, of Cincinnati, who died at the scene.
Crews responded to reports of a crash around 1:38 p.m. on Jeffery Road south of Ross Road, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The patrol said Dakin went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and overturned while traveling off the left side of the roadway, striking an embankment.
He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Twp. Fire & EMS and Sandy’s Towing assisted at the scene.
