1 dead, more injured after Greene County crash

One person is dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Bath Twp., Greene County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post, the crash was between at least two vehicles at the intersection of Ohio 4 and Bath Road.

Dispatchers said that the highway patrol was notified of the crash by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 3:38 p.m.

The highway patrol said that one person has died, and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

