1 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash near Montgomery-Preble county line

One person was flown and another was driven to the hospital after a crash near the line between Montgomery and Preble counties Tuesday evening.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 35 and Preble County Line Road, and involved two vehicles.
Both drivers were injured in the crash, and CareFlight was called in to fly one to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers said. Medics took the second driver to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance.
The extent of their injuries is unclear.
By 11 p.m., the crash had been cleared, according to highway patrol dispatchers.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
