1 in critical condition, 2 suffer minor injuries in Dayton house fire

Dayton Fire crews were dispatched Friday, March 21, 2025 to the 2900 block of North Main Street on reports of a house fire. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

1 hour ago
A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a house fire in Dayton that injured two others, including a firefighter.

The firefighter and a second occupant had minor injuries, said Dayton Fire Assistant Chief Brad French.

At 5:48 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story duplex in the 2900 block of North Main Street.

Ladder 14 arrived on scene within five minutes and found heavy flames.

Crews entered the house for a search and found an unconscious adult on the second floor. They were taken out of the house and medics immediately started medical care.

The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, French said.

The firefighter and resident who had minor injuries were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Preliminary damage estimates are pending. The Red Cross is working to assist residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

