1 in critical condition, 2 suffer minor injuries in Dayton house fire

At 5:48 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story duplex in the 2900 block of North Main Street.

Ladder 14 arrived on scene within five minutes and found heavy flames.

Crews entered the house for a search and found an unconscious adult on the second floor. They were taken out of the house and medics immediately started medical care.

The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, French said.

The firefighter and resident who had minor injuries were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Preliminary damage estimates are pending. The Red Cross is working to assist residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.