1 in custody after domestic incident leads to police chase through Montgomery County

A man was arrested following a chase throughout multiple Montgomery County cities Wednesday night that stemmed from a domestic issue in Riverside.

Around 9:51 p.m., Riverside police responded to the 500 block of Monticello Avenue after 911 dispatchers received multiple calls about a man hitting a woman and a woman screaming for help.

An officer found the man and woman in a vehicle near Sagamore Avenue and Broadmead Boulevard. When he attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled, according to a Riverside police incident report.

The officer pursued the vehicle due to concerns about a possible abduction.

The vehicle fled on Brandt Pike toward Dayton, with additional officers joining the chase near Stanley Avenue and Valley Street.

The suspect vehicle attempted to turn right on state Route 4, but hit a concrete island, according to the report. It then continued on Stanley Avenue toward Third Street.

While the vehicle was on Fifth Street heading toward Keowee Street, Dayton officers put out stop sticks near the intersection.

“The vehicle did hit the stop sticks and then proceeded to turn right onto Keowee Street, running the red light,” according to the report. “...It appeared the stop sticks were somehow ineffective.”

The chase continued onto state Route 4, with speeds around 40 to 70 mph. Once the vehicle went onto Interstate 75 speeds reportedly reached up to 100 mph.

The vehicle then took U.S. 35 to Gettysburg Avenue and turned onto Freudenberger Avenue in Trotwood. The vehicle turned into a driveway in the 4300 block and a man got out and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.

One of the officers following the man into the woods reportedly cut his hand in multiple spots while using a tree to navigate down a drop into a shallow creek.

The officer grabbed his Taser and activated it, with one probe hitting the suspect, according to the report. The suspect fell into the water and then got up.

The officer used his Taser again, but the probes didn’t stick to the suspect. He fell again and another officer prevented the suspect from getting back up.

When police handcuffed the man and brought him back to the cruisers, the man told officers he couldn’t breathe and appeared to be losing consciousness, according to the report.

Multiple medics were called and the man was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

The officer who cut his hand later went to Kettering Health Dayton and had medical glue put on three minor cuts, the report read.

The suspect was later booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary failure to comply charge. No formal charges have been filed at this time.