1 in custody after I-75 chase in Miami County ends in standoff

Local News
By
52 minutes ago
X

A man was taken into custody after he reportedly tried to flee a traffic stop in Miami County, leading to a police chase and standoff.

Around 10:06 p.m. Wednesday Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with the Piqua post attempted to stop a 2005 Toyota Camry on Interstate 75 North near the 81 milepost in Springcreek Twp.

The car was serving outside of the marked lanes, according to OSHP. Troopers turned on their emergency lights and sirens but the driver did not stop, prompting a pursuit.

ExploreFamily of jail inmate fatally struck during I-75 work detail files lawsuit

The chase continued into Shelby County where Sidney police successfully used a tire deflation device. One of the Camry’s tires deflated and the car stopped near the 93 milepost.

The man was taken into custody following a 43-minute standoff and booked into the Miami County Jail on preliminary fleeing and eluding, obstruction of official business and driving in marked lanes charges.

The chase closed lanes in both I-75 North and South.

The incident remains under investigation by troopers.

In Other News
1
Miami County Fair deemed a grand success
2
Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame inductees announced
3
True north: Resonant Sciences CEO talks new Beavercreek location, new...
4
English test scores in Ohio back to pre-pandemic levels; but math isn’t...
5
‘Proud of our product.’ Military embraces AFRL medical tool developed...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top