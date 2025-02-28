1 in custody after person shot in Dayton

A suspect is in custody after a person was shot in Dayton Friday morning.
Police responded to the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue after a 911 caller reported a shooting around 8:15 a.m.
The caller said a man shot another person, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A dispatcher confirmed a suspect was in custody but could not provide any information on the victim’s condition.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
Dayton grades condition of every home in the city: How to see your...
2
You’ve been laid off from the federal government. Now what?
3
Turner reintroduces bill to restore Medicaid access to inmates awaiting...
4
Dayton native Milton Caniff rose from Stivers class president to “the...
5
33 events to keep you busy in March
About the Author