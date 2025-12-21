1 in custody after pursuit on I-75 ends in crash

Deputies said when they activated their overhead emergency lights, the suspect’s vehicle failed to comply with the deputies after a signal to stop.

The suspect then attempted to strike the deputies’ vehicle before fleeing at a high rate of speed.

A short pursuit was initiated, leading onto southbound Interstate 75, according to deputies.

The suspect’s vehicle hit a 2017 Hyundai Sonata before hitting the barrier wall and coming to rest a short distance away.

The suspect was later taken into custody and transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The two occupants of the Hyundai were treated at the scene and released.

No other injuries were reported.