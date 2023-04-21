BreakingNews
Former Dayton forward finds new home in Mountain West Conference
X

1 in custody after threat prompts lockdown at Fairview Elementary in Dayton

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

Local News
By
6 minutes ago

A person is in custody after a threat caused Fairview Elementary School in Dayton to shelter in place for more than an hour Friday morning.

Dayton Public Schools confirmed police arrested a suspect and were continuing an investigation.

“At approximately 10:45 a.m., Fairview Elementary entered a precautionary shelter-in-place after a threat was allegedly posted on social media,” said DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “Police responded, determined that students were not in any danger and the shelter-in-place was lifted at 11:30 a.m.”

It was not clear if the suspect was a student or had any affiliation with the school.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
UD law school dean to step down at end of year
2
Sinclair upgrading drone operator program with federal award
3
Dayton schools still debating Charity Adams becoming co-ed
4
Renters on Section 8 routinely denied access to apartments in the...
5
Section 8 struggles: Vouchers in Dayton region concentrated in...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top