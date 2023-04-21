1 in custody after threat prompts lockdown at Fairview Elementary in Dayton

A person is in custody after a threat caused Fairview Elementary School in Dayton to shelter in place for more than an hour Friday morning.
Dayton Public Schools confirmed police arrested a suspect and were continuing an investigation.
“At approximately 10:45 a.m., Fairview Elementary entered a precautionary shelter-in-place after a threat was allegedly posted on social media,” said DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “Police responded, determined that students were not in any danger and the shelter-in-place was lifted at 11:30 a.m.”
It was not clear if the suspect was a student or had any affiliation with the school.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
About the Author