1 in custody after vehicle flees deputies, crashes into pole in Dayton

A person has minor injuries after they reportedly fled from deputies and crashed into a pole in Dayton Monday evening.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a suspect that was wanted out of West Carrollton for felony charges.
The driver failed to stop and fled from deputies at the BP gas station at Free Pike and Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp., according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies pursued the vehicle, with speeds reaching approximately 90 mph.
The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole in the 500 block of Salem Avenue.
The driver had minor injuries. They were taken into custody and booked into jail.
