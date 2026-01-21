Breaking: UPDATE: 1 dead following house fire in Miamisburg

1 in custody following Fairborn SWAT standoff

A man is in custody following an hours-long SWAT standoff in Fairborn on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a possible domestic dispute around 9:36 p.m. in the area of Superior Avenue and Forest Street, according to the Fairborn Police Department.

Police said a man was found to be barricaded inside the house.

A Regional Emergency Response Team was activated, according to police.

“After a while, the man exited and was placed under arrest for numerous active warrants as well as fresh charges,” police said.

Additional details are not yet available.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.