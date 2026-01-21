1 in custody following Fairborn SWAT standoff

A man is in custody following an hours-long SWAT standoff in Fairborn on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a possible domestic dispute around 9:36 p.m. in the area of Superior Avenue and Forest Street, according to the Fairborn Police Department.
Police said a man was found to be barricaded inside the house.
A Regional Emergency Response Team was activated, according to police.
“After a while, the man exited and was placed under arrest for numerous active warrants as well as fresh charges,” police said.
Additional details are not yet available.
