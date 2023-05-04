1 in custody following hours-long SWAT standoff in Dayton

A man was taken into custody Thursday morning following an hours-long SWAT standoff in Dayton.
No injuries were reported, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
Dayton police responded to a house in the 4300 block of Queens Avenue around 1:49 a.m. on a report of a domestic issue. The male suspect reportedly went inside the house and refused to come outside.
Around 3:28 a.m., crews requested SWAT respond to the scene.
Dispatch confirmed around 7:30 a.m. that a man had been taken into custody.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
About the Author