1 in custody following hours-long SWAT standoff in Dayton
1 in custody following hours-long SWAT standoff in Dayton

10 minutes ago

A man was taken into custody Thursday morning following an hours-long SWAT standoff in Dayton.

No injuries were reported, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

Dayton police responded to a house in the 4300 block of Queens Avenue around 1:49 a.m. on a report of a domestic issue. The male suspect reportedly went inside the house and refused to come outside.

Around 3:28 a.m., crews requested SWAT respond to the scene.

Dispatch confirmed around 7:30 a.m. that a man had been taken into custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

