1 in custody in connection to Dayton fire

A man is in custody in connection to a house fire Thursday morning.
Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue around 7:05 a.m., according to Assistant Chief Brad French for the Dayton Fire Department.
French said crews arrived on scene to find fire at the one-story dwelling and multiple attack lines were deployed to control the fire. Searches within the residence were also completed.
No injuries were reported.
The Dayton Fire Department crews were on scene for three and a half hours.
“The DFD Fire Investigations Unit determined that the fire was incendiary, and an adult male suspect was located and taken into custody in relation to the fire,” French said.
