1 in ICU after suffering burns, smoke inhalation in Miami County fire

A male is in the Miami Valley Hospital ICU after a fire early Tuesday morning in Miami County.
Troy Fire Department crews responded to a house fire reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the first block of Woodhaven Lane in Staunton Twp. When they arrived they found heavy fire coming from the house’s roof, said Troy Fire Chief Matthew Simmons.
Crews found a male resident who suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. The male was listed as a patient in the hospital’s ICU, Simmons said.
No additional injuries were reported.
“This residence was located in an area of Staunton Twp. that did not have fire hydrants limiting the initial amount of water that was available until area departments assisted in providing water tankers to supply firefighting operations,” the chief added. “It is unknown how long the fire was burning prior to our arrival.”
Once crews found the male resident and determined there wasn’t an immediate hazard, firefighters moved to defensive operations outside the house.
The fire was contained to the original building and was a total loss.
“We were very thankful for the additional Miami County fire departments that provided mutual aid personnel and tankers,” Simmons said. “This structure had many recreational vehicles, outdoor fuel-fired appliances and stand-alone propane tanks that created additional hazards for our crews.”
The fire remains under investigation at this time.
