1 in ICU after suffering burns, smoke inhalation in Miami County fire

Once crews found the male resident and determined there wasn’t an immediate hazard, firefighters moved to defensive operations outside the house.

The fire was contained to the original building and was a total loss.

“We were very thankful for the additional Miami County fire departments that provided mutual aid personnel and tankers,” Simmons said. “This structure had many recreational vehicles, outdoor fuel-fired appliances and stand-alone propane tanks that created additional hazards for our crews.”

The fire remains under investigation at this time.