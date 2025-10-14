1 in life-threatening condition after pedestrian strike in Dayton

One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Dayton.
Crews were dispatched on reports of a pedestrian crash in the area of Patterson Boulevard and Apple Street before 11 p.m., according to the Dayton Police Department.
Police said a 26-year-old man crossed the street at Patterson Boulevard where there is no crosswalk and was hit by a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling north on the road. Police said the vehicle had a green light at the intersection.
The pedestrian was initially transported to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition, but his injuries were later upgraded to life-threatening, according to police.
“There were no signs of impairment for the driver of the vehicle, and detectives from the Traffic Services Unit are investigating this crash,” police said.
